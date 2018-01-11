Beneficiaries of 'Kwarta sa Basura' will upcycle waste materials, unwanted products, and other by-products into usable materials

MANILA, Philippines — For this community of housewives in Siquijor, getting rid of garbage is not a problem. In fact, they have found a way to turn their trash into cash.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its field office, partnered with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the local government of Siquijor to implement "Kwarta sa Basura" in Barangay Caticugan and Dumanjug in Siquijor.

The project's aim is two-pronged: to provide a source of livelihood for poor families and to promote solid waste management by upcycling trash to various products.

Ayaka Ishikawa, a volunteer from JICA, introduced the process to Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) partner-beneficiaries in their Family Development Sessions (FDS). The workshop revolved arould solid waste management and decreasing the volume of waste in their communities.

Beneficiaries of the program constructed their own Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) to collect garbage and other residual wastes from their community like plastic bottles and cellophane. One beneficiary is Cheryl Jumamil.

Jumamil, a resident from Brgy. Caticugan, said that the project helped her earn income for her family. Her husband was the family breadwinner until he was paralyzed in 2016.

"Dako gyud ang ikatabang niining training sa pag-gama og pitaka gamit ang materyales gikan sa basura. Labi na kay ako ra ang nangita sa pagkakaron kay naparalyze man ang akong bana niadtong 2016" Jumamil said.

(This training on how to make wallets out of trash materials helps us a lot since I am the only one earning a living. My husband has been paralyzed since 2016)

Jumamil has so far earned P20,000 from selling wallets made from upcycled materials.

"Dili lang sa economic aspect kini makatabang sa among mga benepisyaryo, paagi usab kini sa pag-minos sa problema sa basura aron mapreserbar ang atong kalikopan," she added.

(This project not only helped us beneficiaries economically but also helped address the reduction of trash leading to the preservation of our environment).

Other partner-beneficiaries were also able to sell flower lanterns made of 1.5-liter soft drink plastic bottles and other tossed materials.

The municipality of Siquijor is the only town in the province that uses a sanitary landfill to isolate solid wastes disposal from the environment.

Livelihood and climate change

With the DSWD's assistance, Siquijor town is in the process of procuring construction materials to build a storage facility for the upcycled products.

DSWD Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Emmanuel A. Leyco asked the public to take part in conserving natural resources.

"We, in the Philippines are very aware of the vast damage brought by climate change to the lives and livelihood of the people so it is important that we help contribute to minimizing its impact by conserving our natural resources that greatly assist us to mitigate the impact of climate change," Leyco said.

Leyco also reiterated that DSWD will improve its module on climate change and disaster preparedness and ensure that it will be widely disseminated and discussed among members of the 4Ps.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will also help in educating local communities to act on climate change. — Rappler.com