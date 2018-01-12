While many lauded Josiah Weihman for being courageous enough to share his story, there are some who seem to disregard the issue

January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Many netizens showered support for Fil-Am Josiah Weihman for breaking his silence on sexual harassment.

In a Facebook post on January 2, Weihman, 28, shared his experience involving his former basketball coach, Leo Arnaiz, when he still played for his high school team 14 years ago. (READ: Baguio high school basketball coach accused of sexual harassment)

When the story was published on Wednesday, January 10, netizens shared their thoughts on the issue of sexual harassment and abuse. While many lauded Weihman for being courageous enough to share his story, there are some who seemed to disregard the issue:

Netizens were quick to call them out for blaming the victim:

In a post, Giul Sanchez slammed netizens she identified as "victim-blamers" and said that the issue is not a laughing matter:

Another netizen condemned Arnaiz's abuse of authority.

Others saw Weihman's act as an opportunity for others to come forward and share their stories of sexual harassment as well. (READ: The effects of sexual harassment on children)

