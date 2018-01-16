For the creators of the protest signs, the SEC order to revoke Rappler's registration curtails press freedom and freedom of expression

Published 8:56 PM, January 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Memes are often funny, but these captioned online images can also inspire dissent.

Memes expressing support for Rappler spread online after netizens, advocates, and personalities took to social media to condemn the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to revoke the social news network's registration on Monday, December 15.

The controversial kill order has sent chills throughout social media. It is the first of its kind in history – both for the Commission and for Philippine media.

For the creators of the protest signs, the SEC order curtails press freedom and freedom of expression, rights which are guaranteed by the Philippine Constitution.

"Taking away press freedom is taking away democracy and justice," read a Facebook post that included a meme showing Lois Lane, the journalist and love interest of Superman in comic books published by DC Comics.

Pinoy Ako Blog author Jover Laurio also posted a cartoon on her page with the caption: "He started killing the poor to instill fear. Now they are killing the press to kill our voice."

Here are other memes that called on the public to be vigilant and take action to defend press freedom:

Rappler said in a statement that it will 'continue bringing the news, holding the powerful to account for their actions and decisions, calling attention to government lapses that further disempower the disadvantaged.' (READ: Stand with Rappler, defend press freedom) — Rappler.com