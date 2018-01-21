According to UST's highest student government body, Uson does not deserve the award because 'she does not, in any way, embody the ideals of a real Thomasian'

Published 6:40 PM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas Central Student Council (UST CSC) denounced the award given by the UST Alumni Association to Palace Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson on Sunday, January 21.

According to the highest student government body of the university, Uson does not deserve the award because "she does not, in any way, embody the ideals of a real Thomasian."

UST's official student publication, The Varsitarian, had tweeted a photo of Uson receiving the Thomasian Alumni Award for Government Service.

UST-CSC's Official Statement on UST-AAI's decision to honor Mocha Uson with the Thomasian Award on Government Service



Take a stand, Thomasians! Let us hear your thoughts through https://t.co/KvQ511aMPK#PulsoNgTomasino#OneCSC pic.twitter.com/kPczNF3lWR — UST CSC (@UST_CSC) January 21, 2018

The UST CSC pointed out that Uson is "widely known as the main purveyor of politically-motivated propaganda against known members of the government's opposition, an avid spreader and citer of fake news."

Uson has been known to share several websites that produce content with false or misleading information. In fact, some of these websites – like trendingnewsportal.net.ph and asianpolicy.press – have had disclaimers saying they can't vouch for the accuracy of their reports. (READ: What is Mocha Uson's top source of news?)

The assistant secretary has also emphasized her dislike for mainstream media. She has claimed that many news organizations, both local and international, have biases against President Rodrigo Duterte and are out to "destabilize" the country.

"The UST CSC urges all Thomasians to fight against the proliferation of false information and to continuously seek fact-based evidence amidst the denial of truth," the student council said.

It also expressed solidarity with members of the media in their fight for press freedom.

Last Friday, January 19, press freedom advocates gathered in Quezon City to condemn the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to revoke Rappler's registration. They also slammed other attacks on journalists and called on the government to uphold the rule of law. – Rappler.com