Director for Public Affairs Giovanna Fontanilla explains that the UST Alumni Association Inc. is a separate corporation from the university that has 'its own board of trustees and operates independently'

Published 4:00 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) clarified Monday, January 22, that it has nothing to do with the controversial award given by the UST Alumni Association Inc. (UAAI) to Palace Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson.

The UAAI is a corporation independent of the university that has "its own board of trustees and operates independently," a statement from the university's director for public affairs, Prof. Giovanna Fontanilla, said.

BREAKING: UST administration's official statement on the award given to Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson for her service in government by the UST Alumni Association yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5mCcPC7IO7 — The Varsitarian (@varsitarianust) January 22, 2018

“The only award bestowed by the University to its alumni is the Outstanding Thomasian Alumni Awards granted to exceptional graduates after undergoing a stringent screening process. They are given only to alumni in all areas of studies who have instilled excellent core values academically and socially to the public,” the statement read.

The university, however, did not state whether they support or denounce the giving of the award to the assistant secretary.

Several UST alumni expressed on social media their anger over giving of the award to the entertainer-turned government official. Their common sentiment is that Uson does not deserve to receive the Thomasian Alumni Award for Government Service.

This was echoed by the UST Central Student Council (UST CSC). The student council, in a statement, "strongly denounced" the awards, arguing that the Uson "does not, in any way, embody the ideals of a real Thomasian."

UST CSC pointed out that Uson, who earned a degree in medical technology fro the university, is "widely known as the main purveyor of politically-motivated propaganda against known members of the government's opposition, an avid spreader and citer of fake news."

Fontanilla's statement emphasized that the "The University calls on the Thomasian community to be guided by the principle of Veritas in Caritate (Truth in Clarity) and to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth."

Uson has been known to share online content with false or misleading information. Some of the websites where she gets these articles, like trendingnewsportal.net.ph and asianpolicy.press, have had disclaimers saying they can't vouch for the accuracy of their reports. (READ: What is Mocha Uson's top source of news?)

The assistant secretary has also repeatedly expressed her dislike for mainstream media. She has claimed that many news organizations, both local and international, have biases against President Rodrigo Duterte and are out to "destabilize" the country. – Rappler.com