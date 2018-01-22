Face masks are distributed by the local government to avoid respiratory problems

Published 6:36 AM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the class suspension on Monday afternoon, January 22, Camarines Sur's Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) distributed face masks to residents to avoid respiratory complications as the heavy ashfall reached the province's 5th district.

Among affected municipalities were Bula, Bato, Balatan, Baao, Buhi, Nabua, and Iriga, according to Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte, in a post on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Monday canceled flights to and from the Legazpi Airport in Albay due to Mayon eruption threats.

On Monday, January 22, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the alert level to 4 and extended the danger zone to 8 kilometers (km) radius from the Mayon crater. – Rappler.com