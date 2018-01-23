Military trucks line up along Alabang-Zapote Road in Las Piñas to give free rides to affected commuters

Published 6:47 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 39 public utility vehicles were flagged down on Tuesday, January 23, along the Alabang-Zapote Road as the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic's (I-ACT) crackdown on smoke belching and dilapidated jeepneys continues.

I-ACT communications head Elmer Argaño reiterated that the campaign is "not all about jeepney modernization" but on more road safety compliance as existing laws mandate. (READ: LTFRB has no timeline yet for PUV modernization program)

"Sadly, since we launched the campaign, most of those violative of the standard regulations were public utility jeepneys," said Argaño.

Since January 8, a total of 1087 vehicles, mostly PUJs, were flagged down, apprehended, and issued a summons for various violations including smoke belching, non-wearing of seatbelts, defective brakes, or worn-out vehicle parts.

'Libreng sakay'

A Las Piñas local meanwhile used social media to air his reaction on the presence of large military trucks and the lack of public utility jeepneys along Alabang-Zapote Road.

As of posting, his post earned more than 2,930 shares and 2,603 reactions on Facebook.

According to I-ACT, roughly 1283 affected commuters were ferried using military trucks for free, courtesy of the AFP Joint Task Force.

As transport groups stage a nationwide protest on Wednesday, January 24, I-ACT will continue rendering free rides for affected commuters in various parts of Metro Manila. - Rappler.com