Published 2:41 PM, January 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens commuting on Wednesday morning, January 24, took to social media to vent their disappointments after failing to get jeepney rides in major highways around Metro Manila.

This came after authorities flagged down public utility vehicles (PUVs) and private cars in parts of Metro Manila for the Tanggal Usok, Tanggal Bulok campaign of the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (i-ACT).

The campaign, run by i-ACT's Task Force Alamid, aims to rid the streets of smoke-belching, dilapidated, and other "road-unworthy" vehicles, as ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Among the vehicles flagged down were buses along EDSA and jeepneys plying Agham Road in Quezon City, for smoke-belching, damaged wheels, unhinged screws, broken side mirrors, and rusty auto parts. (READ: 'Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok' ops sweep off dilapidated jeepneys)

Because of this, long lines of commuters needing a ride were spotted in transport terminals and train stations.

On Twitter, netizens complain about waking up early but still arriving late for work. Here are some tweets collated by MovePH.

On Tuesday, January 23, roughly 1,283 affected commuters were ferried using military trucks for free, courtesy of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Task Force.

As transport groups staged a nationwide protest on Wednesday, January 24, I-ACT continue giving free rides for affected commuters in various parts of Metro Manila

In the Philippines, issues on transport system have been a daily problem for commuters. These include the daily glitches in the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and surviving the Metro Manila near-standstill traffic among others —Rappler.com