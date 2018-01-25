(UPDATED) People affected by Mayon Volcano threats need your help and support. This page shows how you can help.

Published 2:59 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The intensifying eruption threats of Mayon Volcano raised warnings to Alert Level 4 and extended the danger zone to 8 kilometers (km) radius from its crater on Monday, January 22. (READ: Alert Level 4 raised over Mayon Volcano)

Heavy Mayon ashfall meanwhile reached areas in Camarines Sur prompting the local government to suspend classes until further notice. (READ: Mayon ash reaches CamSur, face masks distributed)

On the ground, more than 56,000 residents in Albay were crammed in evacuation centers as more threats were predicted. (READ: Thousands more flee erupting Mayon Volcano)

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, as of Tuesday, January 23, total assistance worth P19,391,288 has been provided to affected families. (READ: DSWD plans for immediate recovery in case of Mayon eruption)

Here's a list of relief operations for those affected by Mayon Volcano threats:

DSWD

As of Wednesday, January 24, assistance worth P16,221,024 was distributed on behalf of the DSWD since January 13. This included more than 60,000 family food packs (FFS) and other relief kits needed in the evacuation centers. Details here and here.

Office of the Vice President

On Wednesday, January 24, Vice President Leni Robredo helped distribute P2.295 million in relief goods in Albay, including 4,100 food packs and 410 sacks of rice.

Philippine Red Cross

As of Thursday, January 25, the Philippine Red Cross has provided 55,000 liters of clean water and 2,000 face masks to various evacuation centers in Albay. They also set up 27 welfare desks which supported psychological support for at least 5,675 individuals.

Joseph Feeding Mission

Joseph Feeding Mission Outreach Foundation, Inc. (JFM) is a humanitarian organization based in Pasig City whose mission is to "express God’s love through action." They are extending help through feeding programs, disaster relief operations, medical missions, and prison assistance.

JFM Bicol is now mobilizing their relief outreach to people affected by Mayon Volcano threats. If you wish to help, visit josephfeeding.org/info.

AkBayanihan Foundation

AkBayanihan Foundation is gathering support for immediate relief activities in Bicol for those affected by the volcanic activities of Mayon. To donate or volunteer, contact them at (02) 433 6933 or email akbayanihan.ph@gmail.com.

