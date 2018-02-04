Over 300 households in Barangay Can-ilay receive goods from the visiting journalists, who are assisted by the DSWD and the military

Published 11:02 PM, February 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Members of Tacloban media organized an outreach program for Barangay Can-ilay in the municipality of Can-avid, Eastern Samar, on Tuesday, January 30.

Reporters and writers from the Leyte Samar Daily Express, 96.7 ONE FM (Radyo Asenso), Magic FM, and Rappler along with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) partnered with soldiers of the 801st Brigade and 14th Infantry Battalion to reach the remote areas.

"[The] people feel loved and appreciated, and they recognize it's a long way to come to Barangay Can-ilay," said Roel Montes, a school teacher from the barangay.

More than 300 households received goods. Talks with residents about their communities' needs were also held during the outreach program.

– Rappler.com

Editor's Note: This story has been edited to reflect the correct date of the event. The outreach occurred on Tuesday, January 30, not Sunday, February 4, as earlier written.