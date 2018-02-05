The #BidaAngHanda campaign aims to educate Filipinos about how they should prepare for earthquakes and other hazards

Published 5:55 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country's 1st Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) under the government's #BidaAngHanda campaign is set to happen on February 15 at 2 pm.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) are calling on the public to join the earthquake drill in preparation for the so-called "Big One."

The ceremonial venue will be the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

The #BidaAngHanda campaign aims to educate Filipinos about how they should prepare for earthquakes and other hazards.

"We encourage everyone to join the #BidaAngHanda campaign in support of the 1st Quarter NSED. The NDRRMC conducts this nationwide earthquake drill quarterly, as one of its initiatives to promote disaster preparedness and community resilience among Filipinos," said NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad.

Here's how to join on the day of the earthquake drill:

1. Do the duck, cover, and hold technique.

2. Take photos or videos of your #BidaAngHanda experience.

3. Share your #BidaAngHanda photos or videos on social media using the official hashtag.

Are you and your community prepared for the "Big One"? Share earthquake preparedness tips on X! – Rappler.com