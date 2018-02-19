Here are some pictures taken by campus journalists themselves at the National Schools Press Conference in Dumaguete City
Published 5:39 PM, February 19, 2018
Updated 5:46 PM, February 19, 2018
GENTLE PEOPLE. This year's host, Dumaguete City, promises a one of a kind experience for all participants. Photo by Paolo Grabriel Herreria/Caraga Region
MANILA, Philippines – Around 5,000 campus journalists from all over the Philippines flocked to Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental to participate in the prestigious National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) which began on Monday morning, February 19.
NSPC, also known as the “Olympics of Campus Journalism,” gathers the best campus journalists in the country from February 19 to 23 in Dumaguete City.
The theme of this year's schools' press conference is “Embracing ASEAN Integration: Campus journalists' role in advancing inclusive education.”
Dumaguete, or the City of Gentle People, is known for its idyllic baywalk view, bustling academic environment, refreshing tourist spots, and heritage architecture.
Here are some of the best picture taken by the campus journalists:
PARADE. Members of the Boy Scout of the Philippines led delegations during the parade. Photo by Theolornie Hila/Bicol Region
GREEN. Eastern Visayas delegates march along the streets of Dumaguete in their vibrant green regional shirt. Photo by Kent Adal/Eastern Visayas
VOICE OUT. Campus journalists from Caraga Region taking a last-minute practice for their yells. Photo by Nicx Pagalan/Caraga Region
GOING FOR GOLD. Ilocos Region delegates entering Lamberto L. Macias Gym, the venue of the NSPC 2018 Opening Ceremonies. Photo by Shania Villarin/Ilocos Region
SEA OF COLORS. Each delegation wears a uniform color to represent their region, creating a vast sea of people taking up different colors. Photo by Efren Bogayon Jr./Bicol Region
'What you have now is a reality: your first love, your books,your dreams. Write about these simple things, because they matter. Keep writing,' says Philippine Daily Inquirer's John Nery in his keynote speech. Photo by Shania Villarin/Ilocos Region
IT'S OFFICIAL. Balloons and confetti fall as DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones declares the NSPC open. Photo by Joseph Enric Dy/Caraga Region
HEART. Officials of the Department of education pose for the korean-inspired heart sign after the opening ceremonies of NSPC 2018. Photo by Paul Corte/IlocosRegion
