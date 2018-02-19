Here are some pictures taken by campus journalists themselves at the National Schools Press Conference in Dumaguete City

Published 5:39 PM, February 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Around 5,000 campus journalists from all over the Philippines flocked to Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental to participate in the prestigious National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) which began on Monday morning, February 19.

NSPC, also known as the “Olympics of Campus Journalism,” gathers the best campus journalists in the country from February 19 to 23 in Dumaguete City.

The theme of this year's schools' press conference is “Embracing ASEAN Integration: Campus journalists' role in advancing inclusive education.”

Dumaguete, or the City of Gentle People, is known for its idyllic baywalk view, bustling academic environment, refreshing tourist spots, and heritage architecture.

Here are some of the best picture taken by the campus journalists:

– Rappler.com