Promoting agriculture, students from the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) bag the 2018 Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations (TAYO) Award

Published 9:18 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Breaking stereotypes about agriculture, the UP Genetic Researchers and Agricultural Innovators Society (UP GRAINS) from the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) rose as one of this year's Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations (TAYO) on Thursday, February 22.

Through their project LakBioteknolohiya, UP GRAINS also received the Lenevo Outstanding Tech Visionary award.

"The goal of this project is to encourage younger generations to pursue agriculture-related courses correcting the perception as a poor man's profession and fighting the stigma against agriculture in general," said TAYO representative Albert Caraan.

Using technologies and modules developed at UPLB, they provide hands-on exercises on urban farming and biotechnology experiments. (WATCH: Helping farmers through agricultural biotechnology)

Since 2015, UP GRAINS has provided educational trainings to more than a thousand students and teaching professionals in the far-flung areas of Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Norte, and Pangasinan.

'Iskolar para sa Bayan'

Amid attacks and threats against protesting UP students, UPLB professor Allen Nazareno said it is everyone's right to express and fight for what they believe in.

"Each UP student is taught to have an open mind (about) what is happening in the society. UP students engage themselves in different activities that they think will help (marginalized) communities... so that even in their own small ways, they can contribute significantly to the communities they touch," said Nazareno, also UPLB's Student Organizations and Activities Division Head.

For the past years, the University of the Philippines has been represented consistently in TAYO and other annual youth awards. (WATCH: Empowering housewives through social enterprises)

Nazareno hopes that community projects of UP students serve as a good example for the Filipino youth to follow. – Rappler.com

