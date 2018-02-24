Calabarzon overall champion in National Schools Press Conference 2018
MANILA, Philippines – After a week-long competition among the Philippines' best campus journalists, winners of the 2018 National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) in the secondary level were announced on Friday, February 24.
Reigning champion Calabarzon remained undefeated, as the Department of Education awarded the region in its sixth year as NSPC overall champion.
The region was hailed as the top-performing region after dominating both individual and group events in the secondary region. (READ: Campus journos 'defend press freedom' during NSPC 2018 awarding ceremonies)
This year, the NSPC was held in Dumaguete City, the hometown of the education secretary.
Below is the full list of the winners in the NSPC 2018 secondary division, based on reports:
OVERALL WINNER
-
Calabarzon
-
Central Luzon
-
National Capital Region
-
Bicol Region
-
Mimaropa
TOP 7 INDIVIDUAL CONTESTS (ENGLISH AND FILIPINO)
-
Calabarzon
-
Bicol Region
-
Northern Mindanao
-
Ilocos Region
-
Davao Region
-
Central Luzon
-
NCR
TOP 7 REGIONS GROUP CONTESTS (ENGLISH AND FILIPINO)
-
Calabarzon
-
Central Luzon
-
NCR
-
Mimaropa
-
Cagayan Valley
-
Caraga
-
Bicol Region
SECONDARY ENGLISH
NEWS WRITING
-
Bicol Region - Verwen Cogasa
-
Cagayan Valley - Marvin Idos
-
Caraga - Alie Peter Neil Galeon
-
Calabarzon - Mike Nikko Tagundon
-
Calabarzon - Lorenz Martin Valeriano Gody
-
National Capital Region - Francesca Alexis Santiago
-
Calabarzon - Princess Stephanie de Guzman
FEATURE WRITING
-
Northern Mindanao - Keith Isaac Apor
-
National Capital Region - Vanessa Kate Manzano
-
Central Visayas - Pamela Eyre Victoria Lira
-
Bicol Region - Micah Alexandra Layosa
-
Bicol Region - Vitus Adornado Moron
-
Caraga - Lestyll Basan
-
Caraga - Ivanbert Damasco
EDITORIAL Writing
-
Davao Region - Rhoda Janela Lanciola
-
Western Visayas - Ron Winston Sabordo
-
Calabarzon - Sophia Isabel Laxamana
-
Northern Mindanao - Maea Kaye Carriedo
-
Davao Region- Marian L. Ambrocio
-
Zamboanga Peninsula - Tricia Magne de Leon
-
ARMM - Evan Louise Banzuelo
SPORTS WRITING
-
ARMM- Alryyan M. Arja
-
Northern Mindanao- Norman Calib-og
-
Bicol Region - Felimon Gozun Jr
-
Zamboanga Peninsula - Normela Patricia Burigay
-
Central Visayas - Mel Ann Shane Lauran
-
Caraga - Alfer Joe Franz
-
Eastern Visayas - Gabriel Louis Peralta
PHOTOJOURNALISM
-
Central Visayas - Bielland Scott Areglo
-
Ilocos Region - Lester James Adrian Milan
-
Calabarzon - Francine Kyle Yacat
-
Mimaropa - Bea Mae Punongbayan
-
CALABARZON - Joanne Eupan
-
Ilocos Region - Paolo Gabriel Herrera
-
Caraga - Kerby Kent Tagulao
EDITORIAL CARTOONING
-
Calabarzon - Jaymark Vincent Garcia
-
Calabarzon - Laurence Arambulo
-
Davao Region - Jayar Osmeña
-
Eastern Visayas - Gabriel Dela Peña
-
Zamboanga Peninsula - Crisbel Mendoza
-
National Capital Region - Tedie Villacuatro
-
Ilocos Region - Chandler Dann Tomaneng
COPYREADING AND HEADLINE WRITING
-
Central Luzon - Jose Rodolfo Lingat
-
Bicol Region - Mary Loraine Bazar
-
Central Luzon - Jan Angeli Dela Cruz
-
Caraga - Marielle Aliah Gelsano
-
Calabarzon - Paul Jimuel Rosales
-
Soccsksargen - Jose Delviemar Albano
-
Davao Region - Charles Vincent Famila
SCITECH
-
National Capital Region - Sofia Urielle Rinon
-
Ilocos Region - Jan Wilfredo Caprizo
-
Cagayan Valley - Andrea Monica Simon
-
Ilocos Region - Kristine Menor
-
Western Visayas - Yziel Gale Alagos
-
Northern Mindanao - Felisa Melanie Fay Bascug
-
Calabarzon - Paola Jane Vargas
COLUMN WRITING (Exhibition contest)
-
Ilocos Region - Kimberly Joyce de Vera
-
Eastern Visayas - Claire Angelie Cabisay
-
Calabarzon- Sophia Isabel Laxamana
-
Calabarzon- Pauline Pauni
-
Soccsksargen - Dwayne Raedhen Cabel
-
Zamboanga Peninsula - Nelsa Shaih
-
Caraga - Mart Alupan
BEST IN ONLINE PUBLICATION- ENGLISH (Exhibition contest)
-
Calabarzon
-
Cordillera Administrative Region
-
Bicol Region
-
Caraga
-
National Capital Region
-
Ilocos Region
-
Northern Mindanao
COLLABORATIVE AND DESKTOP PUBLISHING
-
Central Luzon
-
Cagayan Valley
-
National Capital Region
-
Calabarzon
-
Caraga
-
Bicol Region
-
Soccsksargen
BEST ANCHOR (Radio)
-
Central Luzon - Estephany Rivera
-
Cordillera Administrative Region - Christine Joy Peralta
-
National Capital Region - Rica Mae Cattl
-
Calabarzon - Pyxries Zeus Legazpi
-
Calabarzon - Nicole Angela Anacay
-
Ilocos Region - Joan P. Reyes
-
National Capital Region - Ericka Castillo
BEST NEWS PRESENTER (Radio)
-
Central Luzon - Rica Marie Uy
-
Soccsksargen - Princess Matas
-
Cordillera Administrative Region - Marvelous Athena Wilson
-
Soccsksargen - Aliah Baito
-
National Capital Region - Princess Anne Evangelista
-
Davao Region - Hannah Maj Piccio
-
Central Luzon - Tom Joshua Navarro
BEST IN INFOMERCIAL (Radio)
-
Central Luzon
-
Cordillera Administrative Region
-
Cagayan Valley
-
Davao Region
-
Calabarzon
-
Zamboanga Peninsula
-
Western Visayas
BEST IN TECHNICAL APPLICATION (Radio)
-
Calabarzon
-
Central Luzon
-
National Capital Region
-
Cagayan Valley
-
Cordillera Administrative Region
-
Central Visayas
-
Davao Region
BEST SCRIPT
-
Calabarzon
-
Ilocos Region
-
Central Visayas
-
Cordillera Administrative Region
-
Cagayan Valley
-
Eastern Visayas
-
Caraga
BEST RADIO PRODUCTION (Over-all)
-
Cagayan Valley
-
Calabarzon
-
Cordillera Administrative Region
-
Central Luzon
-
Central Visayas
-
Ilocos Region
-
National Capital Region
TV BROAD BEST NEWS ANCHOR
-
Calabarzon - Francis Alwin Bautista
-
Mimaropa - Water O’neil De Leon
-
Calabarzon - Alliah Dana Uy
-
Central Luzon - Paul Roman Bagtas
-
Central Visayas - Glenn Joseph Egoy
-
Western Visayas - Ma Abby Genevieve Peñaflorida
-
Bicol Region - Althea Mela
BEST NEWS REPORTER (TV)
-
Western Visayas - Kaye Pauline Larroder
-
Mimaropa - Sophia Timbreza
-
Calabarzon - Rachel Ivy Reyes
-
Central Visayas - Andrea Claire Cenabre
-
Calabarzon - Patrick Lenard Laano
-
Caraga - Rogiemar Claire Magomayao
-
Western Visayas - Elaisha Pomida
BEST NEWS SCRIPT WRITER (English) (TV)
-
National Capital Region - Maeyern Anezka Avenhuro
-
Northern Mindanao - Reese Nathja Chiong
-
Central Luzon - Catherine Gamboa and Gem Collins Santiago
-
Calabarzon - John Rebo Santos
-
Central Visayas - Cebu City National HS (No name)
-
Bicol Region - Rose Brandon Imperial
-
Cagayan Valley - Aejaver Omnes
BEST IN TECHNICAL APPLICATION (TV)
-
Mimaropa
-
Central Luzon
-
Central Visayas
-
Ilocos Region
-
Calabarzon
-
Soccsksargen
-
Caraga
BEST IN DEVELOPMENT COMMUNICATION
-
Western Visayas
-
Davao Region
-
Bicol Region
-
NCR
-
Ilocos Region
-
Central Luzon
-
Northern Mindanao
BEST TV NEWSCAST (OVER-ALL)
-
Calabarzon
-
Mimaropa
-
Central Visayas
-
Central Luzon
-
Northern Mindanao
-
NCR
-
Caraga
SECONDARY - FILIPINO
Pagsulat ng Opinyon/ Column (Exhibition contest)
-
NCR: Rona Carmi Padua
-
Zamboanga Peninsula - Rojan Macarion
-
Central Luzon - Amadine Bertillo Bitoon
-
Caraga - Natalia
-
Calabarzon - Rachelle Mecaela Baxal
-
Soccsksargen - Aubrey Maye Arrieta
-
ARMM - Renz Marion Suarez
Pagsulat ng Pangulong Tudling
-
Calabarzon - Mark Lester Andrei Cuzet
-
Bicol Region - Trisha Bitara
-
Western Visayas - Shaira Mae Mariano
-
Calabarzon - Rachellen Mecaela Baxal
-
Central Visayas - Amadine Bertillo Bitoon
-
Cagayan Valley - Angelo Maalihan
-
Western Visayas - Carl Joel Tilos
PAGSULAT NG BALITA
-
Central Luzon - Paul Daniel Palad
-
NCR - Marielle Bencoere
-
Bicol Region - Harmon Lloyd Maronilla
-
Eastern Visayas - Hannah Grace Pahapay
-
Ilocos Regino - Reden Christian Mercado
-
Northern Mindanao - Alexander Bello Jr
-
Davao Region - Johnferi Duquillo
PAGSULAT NG LATHALAIN
-
Calabarzon - Key Angely Ferrer
-
Soccsksargen - Ronajean May Lavado
-
Central Visayas - Gamaliel Jordan Languido
-
NCR - Alieah Grace Rabaca
-
Davao Region - Cheene Jean Languido
-
Central Luzon - Karl Angelo Orcine
-
Central Luzon - Jericho Estrella
PAGSULAT NG BALITANG PAMPALAKASAN
-
Davao Region - Tom Aaron Rica
-
Mimaropa - Josell Geron Nazareno
-
Calabarzon - Carl Joshua Doria
-
Ilocso Region - Clydel Bautista
-
Western Visayas - Karleo James Cabana
-
Mimaropa - Arian Marie Mendoza
-
Northern Mindanao - Eulil Villalon
PAGGUHIT NG KARTUNG PANG-EDITORYAL
-
Mimaropa - Mark Jairus Teves
-
Calabarzon - Emmanuel Esmilla
-
Mimaropa - Kier Ambrocio
-
Soccskargen - Arnold Licatan
-
Zamboanga Peninsula - Neil John Bonggol
-
Mimaropa - Jeffry James Paner
-
Central Luzon - Nemesis Manahan
PAGWAWASTO AT PAG-UULO
-
Calabarzon - Angelo Cariño
-
Central Luzon - Veronica Agustin
-
Soccskargen - Jancarl Criz Leonez
-
Northern Mindanao - Melly Grace Refretuada
-
CAR - Charlyn Lumichao
-
Eastern Visayas - Lovelle Aldaba
-
Davao Region - Ralph Victor Oldeban
PAGKUHA NG LARAWAN
-
CAR - Erica Janine Sayaan
-
Northern Mindanao - Cris James Camaylongan
-
Ilocos Region - Van Jasper Biado
-
Ilocos Region -Winnette Wangel Sanida
-
Calabarzon - Nhorie Mae Quidlip
-
Eastern Visayas - Jasril Aurora Remoleno
-
Bicol Region - Levi Ivan Delgado
AGHAM AT TEKNOLOHIYA
-
Bicol Region - Kyla Marie Pusing
-
Caraga - Nicomedes Pagala
-
Zamboanga Peninsula - Shiela Jean Enguito
-
Northern Mindanao - Seth Russel Castroverde
-
Soccsksargen - Brandon Kinz Julius Jaugan
-
Caraga - Rhyxon Namugay
-
Davao region - Angel Mae Solon
GROUP CONTEST BEST ONLINE PUBLICATION IN FILIPINO (EXHIBITION contest)
-
Calabarzon
-
Central Visayas
-
NCR
-
Eastern Visayas
-
Western Visayas
-
Cagayan Valley
-
Soccsksargen
RADIO BROAD- FILIPINO
PINAKAMAHUSAY NA TAGAPAGBALITA
-
Bicol Region - Xavier Axl Roncesvalles
-
Davao region - Michel Rema Tumulak
-
Caraga - Jonnalyn Portugal
-
Central Luzon - Charmagne Solart
-
Bicol Region - Angelica Primee
-
Eastern Visayas -Carl Ryeo Bohol
-
NCR - Jerudga Khaizzen Micah Japzon
PINAKAMAHUSAY NA TAGAPAG-ULAT
-
Caraga - Donabelle B. Echo
-
Central Luzon - Ralph Anthony Del Rosario
-
Central Luzon - Anthony James Bayo
-
Soccsksargen - Faith Joy Domingo
-
Bicol Region - Nel John Emmerson Cruzada
-
Mimaropa - Aeron Sales
-
Caraga - Vergil S. Mondia
PINAKAMAHUSAY SA INFOMERCIAL
-
Bicol Region
-
Ilocos Region
-
Eastern Visayas
-
Caraga
-
Mimaropa
-
Northern Mindanao
-
Zamboanga Peninsula
PINAKAMAHUSAY SA APLIKASYONG TEKNIKAL
-
Caraga
-
Bicol Region
-
Eastern Visayas
-
Davao Region
-
Calabarzon
-
Ilocos Region
-
Zamboanga Peninsula
PINAKAMAHUSAY SA ISKRIP
-
Caraga
-
Northern Mindanao
-
Mimaropa
-
Soccsksargen
-
NCR
-
Central Luzon
-
Eastern Visayas
PINAKAMAHUSAY SA PANGKALAHATAN NA PRODUKSYON SA RADYO
-
Caraga
-
Eastern Visayas
-
Bicol Region
-
Davao Region
-
NCR
-
Mimaropa
-
Northern Mindanao
COLLABORATIVE DESKTOP PUBLISHING - FILIPINO
-
Central Luzon
-
Calabarzon
-
Northern Mindanao
-
NCR
-
Ilocos Region
-
Caraga
-
Cagayan Valley
TV BROAD- FILIPINO
PINAKAMAHUSAY NA TAGAPAGBALITA
-
Calabarzon - Jethro Matthew Antenor
-
Calabarzon - Julianna Gabriele Milabilen
-
Ilocos Region - Irish Stephanie Caoile
-
Davao Region - Adrian Alvin Almonte
-
Eastern Visayas - Francheska Anne Queroda
-
Bicol Region - Brian Joseph Nava
-
Eastern Visayas - Edward Mercado
PINAKAMAHUSAY NA TAGAPAG-ULAT
-
Central Luzon - Nicole Anne Simon
-
Mimaropa - Noreen Jemima Gonda
-
Calabarzon - Rhea Mae Ramirez
-
Ilocos Region - Anjanette Cayabyab
-
Socssksargen - Joshua Soriano
-
Mimaropa - Beatrix Carmela Estrella
-
Central Luzon - Bianca Mae Alferez
Natatanging Video Journalist
-
Mimaropa - Van Cliff Carmona
-
Davao Region - Kryshll Jemino
-
NCR - Miguel Umali
-
Calabarzon - Rusly Xavier Herrera
-
Ilocos Region - Vladimir Andre Lugo
-
Eastern Visayas - Karyl Oliva
-
Bicol Region - James Mallapre Jessie Jean
PINAKAMAHUSAY SA PAGSULAT NG SCRIPT
-
Calabarzon
-
Central Luzon
-
Zamboanga Peninsula
-
NCR
-
Eastern Visayas
-
Cagayan Valley
-
Mimaropa
PINAKAMAHUSAY NA APLIKASYONG TEKNIKAL
-
Mimaropa
-
Davao region
-
Ilocos Region
-
Calabarzon
-
Eastern Visayas
-
NCR
-
Central Luzon
PINAKAMAHUSAY SA DEVELOPMENT COMMUNICATION
-
Calabarzon
-
Davao region
-
Eastern Visayas
-
Ilocos Region
-
Caraga
-
Central Luzon
PINAKAMAHUSAY SA TV NEWSCAST (OVER-ALL)
-
Calabarzon
-
Mimaropa
-
Eastern Visayas
-
Central Luzon
-
NCR
-
Ilocos Region
-
Davao Region
Dubbed as the "Olympics of Campus Journalism in the Philippines," NSPC gathers the best budding journalists from all over the country. In 2017, Rappler provided full coverage for the campus journalism event. – Rappler.com