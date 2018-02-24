For the 6th consecutive year, Calabarzon remains the undefeated NSPC overall champion. Here's the full list of winners in the annual campus journalism competition.

Published 4:01 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a week-long competition among the Philippines' best campus journalists, winners of the 2018 National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) in the secondary level were announced on Friday, February 24.

Reigning champion Calabarzon remained undefeated, as the Department of Education awarded the region in its sixth year as NSPC overall champion.

The region was hailed as the top-performing region after dominating both individual and group events in the secondary region. (READ: Campus journos 'defend press freedom' during NSPC 2018 awarding ceremonies)

This year, the NSPC was held in Dumaguete City, the hometown of the education secretary.

Below is the full list of the winners in the NSPC 2018 secondary division, based on reports:

OVERALL WINNER

Calabarzon Central Luzon National Capital Region Bicol Region Mimaropa

TOP 7 INDIVIDUAL CONTESTS (ENGLISH AND FILIPINO)

Calabarzon Bicol Region Northern Mindanao Ilocos Region Davao Region Central Luzon NCR

TOP 7 REGIONS GROUP CONTESTS (ENGLISH AND FILIPINO)

Calabarzon Central Luzon NCR Mimaropa Cagayan Valley Caraga Bicol Region

SECONDARY ENGLISH

NEWS WRITING

Bicol Region - Verwen Cogasa Cagayan Valley - Marvin Idos Caraga - Alie Peter Neil Galeon Calabarzon - Mike Nikko Tagundon Calabarzon - Lorenz Martin Valeriano Gody National Capital Region - Francesca Alexis Santiago Calabarzon - Princess Stephanie de Guzman

FEATURE WRITING

Northern Mindanao - Keith Isaac Apor National Capital Region - Vanessa Kate Manzano Central Visayas - Pamela Eyre Victoria Lira Bicol Region - Micah Alexandra Layosa Bicol Region - Vitus Adornado Moron Caraga - Lestyll Basan Caraga - Ivanbert Damasco

EDITORIAL Writing

Davao Region - Rhoda Janela Lanciola Western Visayas - Ron Winston Sabordo Calabarzon - Sophia Isabel Laxamana Northern Mindanao - Maea Kaye Carriedo Davao Region- Marian L. Ambrocio Zamboanga Peninsula - Tricia Magne de Leon ARMM - Evan Louise Banzuelo

SPORTS WRITING

ARMM- Alryyan M. Arja Northern Mindanao- Norman Calib-og Bicol Region - Felimon Gozun Jr Zamboanga Peninsula - Normela Patricia Burigay Central Visayas - Mel Ann Shane Lauran Caraga - Alfer Joe Franz Eastern Visayas - Gabriel Louis Peralta

PHOTOJOURNALISM

Central Visayas - Bielland Scott Areglo Ilocos Region - Lester James Adrian Milan Calabarzon - Francine Kyle Yacat Mimaropa - Bea Mae Punongbayan CALABARZON - Joanne Eupan Ilocos Region - Paolo Gabriel Herrera Caraga - Kerby Kent Tagulao

EDITORIAL CARTOONING

Calabarzon - Jaymark Vincent Garcia Calabarzon - Laurence Arambulo Davao Region - Jayar Osmeña Eastern Visayas - Gabriel Dela Peña Zamboanga Peninsula - Crisbel Mendoza National Capital Region - Tedie Villacuatro Ilocos Region - Chandler Dann Tomaneng

COPYREADING AND HEADLINE WRITING

Central Luzon - Jose Rodolfo Lingat Bicol Region - Mary Loraine Bazar Central Luzon - Jan Angeli Dela Cruz Caraga - Marielle Aliah Gelsano Calabarzon - Paul Jimuel Rosales Soccsksargen - Jose Delviemar Albano Davao Region - Charles Vincent Famila

SCITECH

National Capital Region - Sofia Urielle Rinon Ilocos Region - Jan Wilfredo Caprizo Cagayan Valley - Andrea Monica Simon Ilocos Region - Kristine Menor Western Visayas - Yziel Gale Alagos Northern Mindanao - Felisa Melanie Fay Bascug Calabarzon - Paola Jane Vargas

COLUMN WRITING (Exhibition contest)

Ilocos Region - Kimberly Joyce de Vera Eastern Visayas - Claire Angelie Cabisay Calabarzon- Sophia Isabel Laxamana Calabarzon- Pauline Pauni Soccsksargen - Dwayne Raedhen Cabel Zamboanga Peninsula - Nelsa Shaih Caraga - Mart Alupan

BEST IN ONLINE PUBLICATION- ENGLISH (Exhibition contest)

Calabarzon Cordillera Administrative Region Bicol Region Caraga National Capital Region Ilocos Region Northern Mindanao

COLLABORATIVE AND DESKTOP PUBLISHING

Central Luzon Cagayan Valley National Capital Region Calabarzon Caraga Bicol Region Soccsksargen

BEST ANCHOR (Radio)

Central Luzon - Estephany Rivera Cordillera Administrative Region - Christine Joy Peralta National Capital Region - Rica Mae Cattl Calabarzon - Pyxries Zeus Legazpi Calabarzon - Nicole Angela Anacay Ilocos Region - Joan P. Reyes National Capital Region - Ericka Castillo

BEST NEWS PRESENTER (Radio)

Central Luzon - Rica Marie Uy Soccsksargen - Princess Matas Cordillera Administrative Region - Marvelous Athena Wilson Soccsksargen - Aliah Baito National Capital Region - Princess Anne Evangelista Davao Region - Hannah Maj Piccio Central Luzon - Tom Joshua Navarro

BEST IN INFOMERCIAL (Radio)

Central Luzon Cordillera Administrative Region Cagayan Valley Davao Region Calabarzon Zamboanga Peninsula Western Visayas

BEST IN TECHNICAL APPLICATION (Radio)

Calabarzon Central Luzon National Capital Region Cagayan Valley Cordillera Administrative Region Central Visayas Davao Region

BEST SCRIPT

Calabarzon Ilocos Region Central Visayas Cordillera Administrative Region Cagayan Valley Eastern Visayas Caraga

BEST RADIO PRODUCTION (Over-all)

Cagayan Valley Calabarzon Cordillera Administrative Region Central Luzon Central Visayas Ilocos Region National Capital Region

TV BROAD BEST NEWS ANCHOR

Calabarzon - Francis Alwin Bautista Mimaropa - Water O’neil De Leon Calabarzon - Alliah Dana Uy Central Luzon - Paul Roman Bagtas Central Visayas - Glenn Joseph Egoy Western Visayas - Ma Abby Genevieve Peñaflorida Bicol Region - Althea Mela

BEST NEWS REPORTER (TV)

Western Visayas - Kaye Pauline Larroder Mimaropa - Sophia Timbreza Calabarzon - Rachel Ivy Reyes Central Visayas - Andrea Claire Cenabre Calabarzon - Patrick Lenard Laano Caraga - Rogiemar Claire Magomayao Western Visayas - Elaisha Pomida

BEST NEWS SCRIPT WRITER (English) (TV)

National Capital Region - Maeyern Anezka Avenhuro Northern Mindanao - Reese Nathja Chiong Central Luzon - Catherine Gamboa and Gem Collins Santiago Calabarzon - John Rebo Santos Central Visayas - Cebu City National HS (No name) Bicol Region - Rose Brandon Imperial Cagayan Valley - Aejaver Omnes

BEST IN TECHNICAL APPLICATION (TV)

Mimaropa Central Luzon Central Visayas Ilocos Region Calabarzon Soccsksargen Caraga

BEST IN DEVELOPMENT COMMUNICATION

Western Visayas Davao Region Bicol Region NCR Ilocos Region Central Luzon Northern Mindanao

BEST TV NEWSCAST (OVER-ALL)

Calabarzon Mimaropa Central Visayas Central Luzon Northern Mindanao NCR Caraga

SECONDARY - FILIPINO

Pagsulat ng Opinyon/ Column (Exhibition contest)

NCR: Rona Carmi Padua Zamboanga Peninsula - Rojan Macarion Central Luzon - Amadine Bertillo Bitoon Caraga - Natalia Calabarzon - Rachelle Mecaela Baxal Soccsksargen - Aubrey Maye Arrieta ARMM - Renz Marion Suarez

Pagsulat ng Pangulong Tudling

Calabarzon - Mark Lester Andrei Cuzet Bicol Region - Trisha Bitara Western Visayas - Shaira Mae Mariano Calabarzon - Rachellen Mecaela Baxal Central Visayas - Amadine Bertillo Bitoon Cagayan Valley - Angelo Maalihan Western Visayas - Carl Joel Tilos

PAGSULAT NG BALITA

Central Luzon - Paul Daniel Palad NCR - Marielle Bencoere Bicol Region - Harmon Lloyd Maronilla Eastern Visayas - Hannah Grace Pahapay Ilocos Regino - Reden Christian Mercado Northern Mindanao - Alexander Bello Jr Davao Region - Johnferi Duquillo

PAGSULAT NG LATHALAIN

Calabarzon - Key Angely Ferrer Soccsksargen - Ronajean May Lavado Central Visayas - Gamaliel Jordan Languido NCR - Alieah Grace Rabaca Davao Region - Cheene Jean Languido Central Luzon - Karl Angelo Orcine Central Luzon - Jericho Estrella

PAGSULAT NG BALITANG PAMPALAKASAN

Davao Region - Tom Aaron Rica Mimaropa - Josell Geron Nazareno Calabarzon - Carl Joshua Doria Ilocso Region - Clydel Bautista Western Visayas - Karleo James Cabana Mimaropa - Arian Marie Mendoza Northern Mindanao - Eulil Villalon

PAGGUHIT NG KARTUNG PANG-EDITORYAL

Mimaropa - Mark Jairus Teves Calabarzon - Emmanuel Esmilla Mimaropa - Kier Ambrocio Soccskargen - Arnold Licatan Zamboanga Peninsula - Neil John Bonggol Mimaropa - Jeffry James Paner Central Luzon - Nemesis Manahan

PAGWAWASTO AT PAG-UULO

Calabarzon - Angelo Cariño Central Luzon - Veronica Agustin Soccskargen - Jancarl Criz Leonez Northern Mindanao - Melly Grace Refretuada CAR - Charlyn Lumichao Eastern Visayas - Lovelle Aldaba Davao Region - Ralph Victor Oldeban

PAGKUHA NG LARAWAN

CAR - Erica Janine Sayaan Northern Mindanao - Cris James Camaylongan Ilocos Region - Van Jasper Biado Ilocos Region -Winnette Wangel Sanida Calabarzon - Nhorie Mae Quidlip Eastern Visayas - Jasril Aurora Remoleno Bicol Region - Levi Ivan Delgado

AGHAM AT TEKNOLOHIYA

Bicol Region - Kyla Marie Pusing Caraga - Nicomedes Pagala Zamboanga Peninsula - Shiela Jean Enguito Northern Mindanao - Seth Russel Castroverde Soccsksargen - Brandon Kinz Julius Jaugan Caraga - Rhyxon Namugay Davao region - Angel Mae Solon

GROUP CONTEST BEST ONLINE PUBLICATION IN FILIPINO (EXHIBITION contest)

Calabarzon Central Visayas NCR Eastern Visayas Western Visayas Cagayan Valley Soccsksargen







RADIO BROAD- FILIPINO

PINAKAMAHUSAY NA TAGAPAGBALITA

Bicol Region - Xavier Axl Roncesvalles Davao region - Michel Rema Tumulak Caraga - Jonnalyn Portugal Central Luzon - Charmagne Solart Bicol Region - Angelica Primee Eastern Visayas -Carl Ryeo Bohol NCR - Jerudga Khaizzen Micah Japzon

PINAKAMAHUSAY NA TAGAPAG-ULAT

Caraga - Donabelle B. Echo Central Luzon - Ralph Anthony Del Rosario Central Luzon - Anthony James Bayo Soccsksargen - Faith Joy Domingo Bicol Region - Nel John Emmerson Cruzada Mimaropa - Aeron Sales Caraga - Vergil S. Mondia

PINAKAMAHUSAY SA INFOMERCIAL

Bicol Region Ilocos Region Eastern Visayas Caraga Mimaropa Northern Mindanao Zamboanga Peninsula

PINAKAMAHUSAY SA APLIKASYONG TEKNIKAL

Caraga Bicol Region Eastern Visayas Davao Region Calabarzon Ilocos Region Zamboanga Peninsula







PINAKAMAHUSAY SA ISKRIP

Caraga Northern Mindanao Mimaropa Soccsksargen NCR Central Luzon Eastern Visayas

PINAKAMAHUSAY SA PANGKALAHATAN NA PRODUKSYON SA RADYO

Caraga Eastern Visayas Bicol Region Davao Region NCR Mimaropa Northern Mindanao

COLLABORATIVE DESKTOP PUBLISHING - FILIPINO

Central Luzon Calabarzon Northern Mindanao NCR Ilocos Region Caraga Cagayan Valley

TV BROAD- FILIPINO

PINAKAMAHUSAY NA TAGAPAGBALITA

Calabarzon - Jethro Matthew Antenor Calabarzon - Julianna Gabriele Milabilen Ilocos Region - Irish Stephanie Caoile Davao Region - Adrian Alvin Almonte Eastern Visayas - Francheska Anne Queroda Bicol Region - Brian Joseph Nava Eastern Visayas - Edward Mercado

PINAKAMAHUSAY NA TAGAPAG-ULAT

Central Luzon - Nicole Anne Simon Mimaropa - Noreen Jemima Gonda Calabarzon - Rhea Mae Ramirez Ilocos Region - Anjanette Cayabyab Socssksargen - Joshua Soriano Mimaropa - Beatrix Carmela Estrella Central Luzon - Bianca Mae Alferez

Natatanging Video Journalist

Mimaropa - Van Cliff Carmona Davao Region - Kryshll Jemino NCR - Miguel Umali Calabarzon - Rusly Xavier Herrera Ilocos Region - Vladimir Andre Lugo Eastern Visayas - Karyl Oliva Bicol Region - James Mallapre Jessie Jean

PINAKAMAHUSAY SA PAGSULAT NG SCRIPT

Calabarzon Central Luzon Zamboanga Peninsula NCR Eastern Visayas Cagayan Valley Mimaropa

PINAKAMAHUSAY NA APLIKASYONG TEKNIKAL

Mimaropa Davao region Ilocos Region Calabarzon Eastern Visayas NCR Central Luzon

PINAKAMAHUSAY SA DEVELOPMENT COMMUNICATION

Calabarzon Davao region Eastern Visayas Ilocos Region Caraga Central Luzon

PINAKAMAHUSAY SA TV NEWSCAST (OVER-ALL)

Calabarzon Mimaropa Eastern Visayas Central Luzon NCR Ilocos Region Davao Region

Dubbed as the "Olympics of Campus Journalism in the Philippines," NSPC gathers the best budding journalists from all over the country. In 2017, Rappler provided full coverage for the campus journalism event. – Rappler.com