After the youth-led protest last Friday, February 23, 'an even bigger protest' is lined up for March 8, International Women's Day

Published 3:45 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — After the nationwide protest for rights, freedom, and democracy last Friday, February 23, organizers said they are lining up their next big activity on March 8, in commemoration of International Women's Day.

Anakbayan national secretary general Einstein Recedes noted that during the presidencies of Ferdinand Marcos and Joseph Estrada, youth-led movements proved the power of the masses.

"Hindi pa tapos. Hindi dito sa araw na ito natatapos ang ating protesta, dahil mas malaking protesta ang ilulunsad ng kabataan sa March 8 sa Pandaigdigang Araw ng mga Kababaihan," said Recedes.

(We're not yet done. Our protest will not end today, since the youth will launch a bigger protest on March 8, International Women's Day.)

According to Gabriela members who joined Friday's #WalkoutPH, they will continue to participate in protests against the administration because of the lewd remarks President Rodrigo Duterte has made about women.

Last February 7, in a gathering with former New People's Army members, Duterte joked that soldiers should shoot female rebels in the vagina. He has also made several rape jokes in the past – a habit which Malacañang has downplayed by claiming that the "masses get him."

In another speech, the President joked about luring tourists to the Philippines using "42 virgins." (READ: From 'fragrant' Filipinas to shooting vaginas: Duterte's top 6 sexist remarks)

These remarks contradict Duterte's vow to "fight for the rights of women and children" during the International Day to End Violence Against Women last November 25.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and Gabriela Women's Party have condemned the actions of the President.

Recedes said protests across the country seek to raise awareness of the problems in the education system, press freedom, extrajudicial killings, violence, human rights, and issues concerning farmers, fishermen, and drivers. – Rappler.com

