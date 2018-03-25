HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

#InspireCourage

From drug addiction to priesthood

For Fr Flavie Villanueva, a former drug user, faith is one of the reasons why he was able
to get out of the vicious cycle of addiction

Text by Aika Rey
Photos and Video by Vee Salazar

