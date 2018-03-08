Those who want to help may drop off their donations in at least 4 centers

Published 1:28 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Student Regent of the University of the Philippines called for food and cash donations for victims of the fire that razed the UP Shopping Center on Thursday, March 8.

Past 7 am on Thursday, fire hit the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Shopping Center. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) declared fire out at 8:53 am.

Those who want to help in kind or in cash may drop off their donations in the following places:

Office of the Student Regent, located in Vinzons Hall

College of Arts and Letters Pavilion,

Palma Hall lobby

Matanglawin Publication Room in Ateneo de Manila University.

For more details, contact 09067720608.

According to the UP Diliman website, the Shopping Center "provides basic needs for students, faculties and employees" such as fast food, computer shops, and photocopying services, among others.

Netizens, including students from other schools, took to social media to express their grief over the incident.

The fire that hit the shopping center is the fourth incident at the university in a span of 3 years. Other areas in UP struck by fire were CASAA and the Alumni Center also known as Fonacier Hall, in 2015, and the UP Faculty Center in 2016. – with a report from Bong Santisteban/ Rappler.com