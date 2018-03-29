Have we forgotten that the Eucharist was really for him (and for the potential Judases that we all can turn into)?

Published 12:00 PM, March 29, 2018

Editor's Note: This piece was originally printed in "The Gospel of Mercy According to Juan/a" by Bishop Pablo Virgilio David and Nina Tomen, published by St Pauls Publishing in 2016. Rappler is publishing this piece with permission from Bishop David and St Pauls Publishing for Holy Week 2018.

Some people forget that Judas was chosen personally by Jesus to be one of the 12 pillars of the Church! (If we can ascribe infallibility to the Pope, why not to the Son of God?)

They also forget that Judas eventually repented and, in fact, attempted to return the money to the chief priests before despair pushed him to take his life, according to the Passion story of Matthew (Mt 27: 3-5).

When the Gospels say, "Satan had entered into Judas (Jn 13: 2; 14: 27)," they are actually being merciful. It is their way of saying that Judas was no longer himself at that moment, that he was under the spell of evil when he did his act of betrayal.

In fact we should not forget that at the first Eucharist, Jesus broke bread and gave the first morsel to Judas (Jn 14: 26)! To say that that was not Eucharistic is to claim that Judas was beyond redemption! It is also to deny the power of God’s mercy.

Have we forgotten that the Eucharist was really for him (and for the potential Judases that we all can turn into)?

Thus, the priest says, to preface the words of consecration at Mass, that it was "on the night he was betrayed" that Jesus took bread and wine and offered them as His own body and blood, in anticipation of His act of self-oblation on the cross on Good Friday.

The Eucharist is really about Jesus' conscious option to transform that night of betrayal into a night of forgiveness: "For this is my blood of the covenant, which will be shed on behalf of many FOR THE FORGIVENESS OF SINS" (Mt 26: 28).

It was precisely at that moment that Jesus accepted the prospect of becoming the lamb for the new Passover, by whose blood sins would be forgiven – Judas' included.

To the forgiven betrayer, I dedicate this piece:

AND IT WAS NIGHT

(A biblical poetry on Judas based on Jn 13: 27-30)

You left after you ate

that morsel of bread

dipped in the dish

by your beloved friend.

He had searched

in your eyes,

questioning,

the way He did

when you showed up again

to kiss Him…

Those eyes…

that haunting look

that would pierce your soul;

a glance of forgiveness

before your dastardly

act of betrayal

could even be consummated…

But what a pity,

you had read it

differently.

You walked half-dazed

into the stillness

of that night…

a perfect portrait of despair

on that starry,

starry night,

when demons rushed in

to drive you

into the ravine

of unspeakable treachery

For you had died

even before

you hanged yourself,

long before you held

those damned pieces of silver

in your wretched hands

– Rappler.com

Judas betrays Jesus image via ShutterStock