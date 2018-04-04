This is the second time campus journalists have been invited to cover the annual schools-based sports event

Published 5:21 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Phillippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) will tie up with the Philippine Sports Commission in training campus journalists to cover the 2018 Palarong Pambansa scheduled for April 15-21 in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

According to the memorandum from DepEd Caraga obtained by Rappler, 4 campus journalists and a school publication adviser from the region had been invited to a two-day sports journalism seminar to be held April 13-14.

Rappler has reached out to Deped Public Affairs Services Assistant Secretary GH Ambat for more details about the activity, but she has yet to reply as of posting.

This is the second time campus journalists have been invited to cover the annual schools-based sports event.

In 2017, Rappler trained around 120 campus journalists and school publication advisers under its Palaro Movers Program in partnership with Deped. These campus journalists were the finalists and winners in the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) in Pagadian City that same year. They were taught the basics of storytelling, social media executions, photojournalism, and video production for the 5-day coverage of the Palarong Pambansa in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique.

This year, Deped abruptly terminated its partnerships with Rappler in the NSPC and Palaro, citing the Security and Exchange Commission's revocation of Rappler's license to operate. (READ: Briones: No exclusivity, money involved in Rappler-DepEd partnership)

Before this, the SEC itself had clarified that the online news organization could continue its operation because its decision is not yet "final and executory." Rappler has elevated the case to the Court of Appeals. – Rappler.com