UP Board of Regents member Frederick 'Spocky' Farolan's Facebook post draws comments ranging from queries to barbs about the state university and the delayed release of the much-awaited UP College Admission Test results

Published 10:24 PM, April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — It all started with a simple post on his Facebook page on Friday, April 6, relaying an announcement from the director of the University of the Philippines Office of Admissions: "The UPCAT results shall be out by April 30, 2018."

The post of University of the Philippines (UP) Board of Regents member Frederick “Spocky” Farolan soon drew many comments. Farolan responded to questions, but later lost his cool and hit back at some commenters who made snide remarks about UP and the delayed release of the UP College Admission Test results.

"Forgive me for saying this...pero 'yung mga kung makahirit e parang hulog ng Diyos kayo para sa UP, siguraduhin 'nyo lang na papasa kayo ng UPCAT. Dahil kung hindi, lalaitin ko pati kaibuturan ng kaluluwa niyo," said Farolan in the comments section of his Facebook post.

(Forgive me for saying this...but to those who are criticizing us and acting as if they are God's gift to UP, make sure you're going to pass the UPCAT. Because if you don't, I will insult you to the very core of your soul.)

"Ipapatikim ko sa iyo ang purong panlalait ng isang tunay na pumasa ng UPCAT at nakapagtapos 'di lamang ng undergrad pero pati na ng law sa UP (I'll give you a taste of pure insult coming from a person who truly passed the UPCAT and who finished not just his undergraduate degree but also his law degree from UP)," he said.

He also has a message for those who made apparently stinging comments on his post who will end up passing the UPCAT 2018. "At kung makapasa kayo, sisiguraduhin ko na magkikita tayo at malalaman 'nyo ang kahulugan ng katagang 'consequences of your actions.' Siguraduhin niyong kaya 'nyo panindigan 'yang mga hirit 'nyo."

(And if you pass, I'll make sure that we will meet and you will know the true meaning of 'consequences of your actions.' Make sure that you can stand by your comments.)

Netizens called out Farolan for being "arrogant" and for displaying online behavior not becoming for a public official.

Here's what they said:

On Twitter, Farolan apologized for losing his temper.

I apologize for my temper.



As for the how they felt degraded, I request that they apologize as well to all the UP personnel they make out to be sleeping on the job and intentionally delaying the release.



Medyo hindi pa ganun kalamig ulo ko about this so try asking me later. — Atty. Spocky Farolan (@AttySpocky) April 7, 2018

Thanks

But please check the thread.

It was providing information for those who needed and clamored for it.

Criticisms and questions were answered fully.

But when mud is thrown, I have a tendency of throwing back boulders.

Sorry for losing my temper though.

Here's the orig post pic.twitter.com/sQy7aUwn7N — Atty. Spocky Farolan (@AttySpocky) April 7, 2018

One netizen deftly encapsulated what went down in Farolan's social media thread, and even Farolan agreed.

Nice. I deserve that one. Nicely delivered. :-) — Atty. Spocky Farolan (@AttySpocky) April 7, 2018

Farolan assured applicants and their parents that UP is doing all it can to release the UPCAT results as soon as possible.

"Some officials like me have been breathing down [the] necks of concerned offices as well. But there really are limitations given the volume," he said.

What do you think of Farolan's remarks?