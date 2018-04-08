Students in San Pablo City, Laguna, do a flash mob on their graduation day

Published 8:05 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Usually, graduation rites end with long closing remarks or emotional community singing, but these students in San Pablo City, Laguna, find this too mainstream.

A video of students doing a flash mob in a remix of "We're All in This Together" from American movie High School Musical, and other popular songs, caught online attention. It now has more than 1.7 million views and 50,887 shares as of posting time.

The video of dancing students from San Jose National High School taken on Friday, April 6, made netizens wish they could be high school students again.

Here's what netizens have to say:

Rappler reached out to the teacher who uploaded the video, but she has yet to ask permission from her school principal before she can entertain our interview request.

Indeed, these students brought their once-in-a-lifetime high school graduation to the next level — Rappler.com

