Published 5:20 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – What can be done to combat the use of digital platforms to undermine and weaken democracies? How can ordinary citizens take part in preventing the spread of disinformation online?

These are some of the questions that the forum "Disinformation and Online Threats to Press Freedom and Democracy" intends to answer.

As algorithms take over, unverified and inaccurate content proliferate and influence critical decisions.

This poses a problem as algorithms shape a significant part of public conversation spaces. Very few people understand how they influence conversations that shape public opinion, policies, and eventually, how countries are governed.

The forum, organized by Rappler and the Journalism for Nation Building Foundation (JNBF) in partnership with the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) Department of Social Sciences and Department of Development Journalism, aims to explain the nature of disinformation online and to highlight the role of a free and independent press in preserving democracy.

The forum will be held on April 23 at the New College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium in UPLB. The program starts at 8 am.

Here is the program:

Time Activity 8:15 - 9:00 am Registration 9:00 - 9:15 am Welcome remarks

Professor Dwight Diestro

Chair, UPLB-CAS Department of Social Sciences 9:15 - 9:45 am Fake News and Other Threats to Press Freedom

Chay Hofileña

Acting Managing Editor, and Head of Investigative and Research Unit, Rappler 9:45 - 10:30 am Press Freedom and Democracy

Dabet Castañeda-Panelo

Secretary General, National Union of Journalists of the Philippines 10:30-11:00 am Panel discussion: Situation of the national/local press Campus Journalists

Community Journalists Moderated by:

Raisa Serafica

Head of Civic Engagement, Rappler 11:00 - 11:15 am Open Forum 11:15 - 11:30 am Closing Remarks

Professor Kabzeel Sheba Catapang

Chair, UPLB-CDC Department of Development Journalism

The forum will be attended by at least 250 campus journalists, student organization leaders, school paper advisers, and other stakeholders to help them understand the nature of digital platforms and spark a conversation around opportunities and threats to journalism and democracy in these trying times.

An invite-only workshop on fact-checking and responsible use of social media for social good will also be held at the College of Development Communication Lecture Room 1 (CDC-LR1) at 1 pm. – Rappler.com