Rappler, UPLB to hold #FactsMatterPH forum in Laguna
MANILA, Philippines – What can be done to combat the use of digital platforms to undermine and weaken democracies? How can ordinary citizens take part in preventing the spread of disinformation online?
These are some of the questions that the forum "Disinformation and Online Threats to Press Freedom and Democracy" intends to answer.
As algorithms take over, unverified and inaccurate content proliferate and influence critical decisions.
This poses a problem as algorithms shape a significant part of public conversation spaces. Very few people understand how they influence conversations that shape public opinion, policies, and eventually, how countries are governed.
Read Rappler's propaganda war series:
- Propaganda war: Weaponizing the internet
- How Facebook algorithms impact democracy
- Fake accounts, manufactured reality on social media
The forum, organized by Rappler and the Journalism for Nation Building Foundation (JNBF) in partnership with the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) Department of Social Sciences and Department of Development Journalism, aims to explain the nature of disinformation online and to highlight the role of a free and independent press in preserving democracy.
The forum will be held on April 23 at the New College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium in UPLB. The program starts at 8 am.
Tickets to the forum are free, but seats are limited. Register below to secure your tickets now.
Here is the program:
|Time
|Activity
|8:15 - 9:00 am
|Registration
|9:00 - 9:15 am
|
Welcome remarks
|9:15 - 9:45 am
|
Fake News and Other Threats to Press Freedom
|9:45 - 10:30 am
|
Press Freedom and Democracy
|10:30-11:00 am
|Panel discussion: Situation of the national/local press
Moderated by:
|11:00 - 11:15 am
|
Open Forum
|11:15 - 11:30 am
|
Closing Remarks
The forum will be attended by at least 250 campus journalists, student organization leaders, school paper advisers, and other stakeholders to help them understand the nature of digital platforms and spark a conversation around opportunities and threats to journalism and democracy in these trying times.
An invite-only workshop on fact-checking and responsible use of social media for social good will also be held at the College of Development Communication Lecture Room 1 (CDC-LR1) at 1 pm. – Rappler.com