Published 10:29 AM, April 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In 2016, Chiqui Agoncillo successfully etched her name in the history of her college department by being the first female summa cum laude with a BA Kasaysayan degree at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

Agoncillo is also known to be the fourth person to graduate summa cum laude from the same department.

What made history attractive to a young Filipino like her? What are her tips to UP students who are struggling with their studies? What would she advise young Filipinos who would like to learn more about history? How did her liberal arts education influence her world view and shape her decisions?

These are just some of the questions that Agoncillo will answer during her discussion with MovePH's Raisa Serafica at 4 pm on Saturday, April 14, to talk about her UP education, studying history, and the importance of liberal arts education. – Rappler.com