Meet Maria Theresa Castañas Centeno, a former lady guard at a Parañaque warehouse, who shifted to driving an e-jeepney

Published 11:12 AM, April 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Maria Theresa Castañas Centeno, an electric jeepney driver in Filinvest, Alabang, shows that women can do anything.

Centeno was a former lady guard at a warehouse in Parañaque, who shifted to driving an e-jeepney.

According to her, it's easier to drive an e-jeepney than the road workhorse we've been used to. Besides the convenience of driving an automatic engine, e-jeepney drivers like her also earn a fixed salary.

She also believes that women can drive e-jeepneys better than men.

"Based on my experience – mas magaling. Kasi ako, maingat ako eh. Para bang komo nanay na ako, mas mahaba pasensya namin. Lalo na du'n sa mga makakasabay mong mga pasaway, mapagpapasensyahan mo eh. Mapagbigay, maasikaso sa unit," Centeno said.

(Women are better drivers. I think it's because I am a mother, and we have more patience, especially for those who are arrogant and rude. We can tolerate them. We take care of the unit properly.)

"Siyempre 'pag nanay ka, babae ka, siyempre mas gusto mo unit mo malinis, 'yung matutuwa ang pasahero sa 'yo," she added.

(If you're a mother, a woman, of course you want your unit to be clean, so that your passengers will be happy.)

She also encourages other women to try driving an e-jeepney as a source of income. – Rappler.com