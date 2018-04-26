This was the 4th time both Leslie Llagas and Katherine Macaroy took the Bar. Despite failing several times, their dream to be a licensed lawyer has never faded.

Published 7:19 PM, April 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - How many times do you have to try in order to succeed?

Leslie Llagas and Katherine Macaroy taken the Bar Exam 4 times already. Despite failing several times previously, their hopes to be licensed lawyers someday never faltered.

Llagas waited outside the Supreme Court since 8 am on April 26 with hopes of seeing her name listed in the roll of new attorneys. (READ: Bar Exam results 2017: 25.55% passing rate)

This is Leslie Llagas’ 4th Bar exam. Her hopes to be included in the roll of new attorneys has never faltered despite failing several times. With the release of #BAR2017 results today, her life is about to change. || via @bongsant1steban pic.twitter.com/hPFUNidUy6 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 26, 2018

Tough questions

"Kinabahan po ako. Pang-apat ko na po itong take. Pero kung anuman ang lalabas na resulta mamaya, tatanggapin natin ng bukas sa puso," Llagas told Rappler. (I'm worried. This is my 4th time to take the Bar Exam. Whatever may come out of the results later, we will accept with open hearts)

Llagas, a law graduate from San Sebastian College, also said that despite taking the Bar many times, she still had difficulty answering the exam questions.

"Every year pahirap nang pahirap po ang mga tanong kaya pressured pa rin po," she added (The questions keep getting tougher every year that's why I'm still pressured

Macaroy, a law graduate from Silliman University, said her inspiration for passing the Bar was simple: she doesn't want to go to school anymore.

"Ayaw ko na pong bumalik sa pag-aaral, pagod na pagod na po ako," she said. (I don't want to go back to school anymore. I'm tired)

In the Resolution on Reform in the Bar Examinations, after failing a third time, an examinee will only be allowed to retake the Bar after taking a one-year refresher course. (READ: Mark Simondo of University of St La Salle Bacolod tops 2017 Bar Exams)

Both Llagas and Macaroy took the required one-year refresher course before retaking the Bar for a 4th time.

Moment of truth

Around 1 pm on Thursday, April 23, the Supreme Court started flashing the list of successful Bar takers. There was a celebration all around,

Llagas was seen wiping away her tears. She didn't pass this year, her 4th attempt. "Babawi nalang po tayo sa susunod na taon," she said. (We'll try again next year)

Macaroy, on the other hand, made it to the list. "What a relief," she said with wide smiles.

She also noted that this year, an extra dose of prayers made it possible to realize her dream.

"Study wise, you should never go to Bar Exams unprepared, so more dasal talaga," she said. (You really need more prayers)

This is not yet the end for both Llagas and Macaroy. Llagas said she will try her luck again next year, while Macaroy will start a new chapter in her life, this time as a full-fledged lawyer.

As cliche as it may sound, Llagas and Macaroy are the best examples of the old adage, "Try and try until you succeed' - Rappler.com