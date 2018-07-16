Pasig City preps its citizens through realistic simulation exercises in its 10th annual citywide earthquake drill

Published 9:36 PM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To unsuspecting passersby walking along Shaw Boulevard, the simulation exercises at Capitol Commons conducted on Monday, July 16, seemed like scenes from an action movie set. Yet these were all a part of taking Pasig’s 10th annual citywide earthquake drill to a new level.

Spearheaded by the Pasig City Command Center, the 10th annual citywide earthquake drill tests the city’s response concepts and capabilities to endure the effects of earthquakes.

Studies have shown the expected movement of the West Valley Fault will result in a worst case scenario of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake. Dubbed as the "Big One," the earthquake will hit areas along the West Valley Fault, including Pasig City. (READ: What dangers await when the West Valley Fault moves?)

The drill hopes to spotlight the roles of different groups under the Pasig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PCDRRC).

Kicking off the series of simulation exercises was a special security drill at Unimart, Capitol Commons, at 12nn. It reenacted a terrorist incident that involved 3 armed men shooting down 30 civilians and taking hostage of 21 civilians.

WATCH: A simulation of a terrorist incident is being conducted for the terrorism drill here at Unimart, Capitol Commons. This is done to help people understand what to do and expect when terrorist incidents occur. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/BGRnnB3nAF — Samantha Bagayas (@SamanthaBagayas) July 16, 2018

The special security drill covered the unscripted simulation of the city’s protocol to terrorist incidents and hostage-takings. Partner institutions were also on-site for negotiation and rescue protocols that might entail sniper, assault, and medical teams. These partners include the Philippine National Police, Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), and a special Rescue Task Force, and the Pasig City Command Center. (READ: #MMShakeDrill: What to do during a terror attack)

The drill also introduced the City Disaster Medical Assistance Team comprised of public and private doctors and nurses tapped for emergency medical care.

At 3 pm, an earthquake simulation drill with a fire incident was implemented at Capitol Commons.

“Injured” civilians with fake wounds were carried out from affected buildings in stretchers or with the help of first responders and rescue teams for first-aid and immediate medical attention.

It also conducted various simulation exercises that tackled different earthquake scenarios. In one part of Capitol Commons, the extrication of civilians trapped under collapsed buildings and fallen debris was reenacted to test time-pressured responses to tense situations.

In another, fire suppression using an unmanned machine and rescue missions using the highest aerial platform in the country and rope rescue showed the readiness of Pasig City Command Center to handle earthquakes.

WATCH: Trained personnel are climbing up a building using ropes to help out with rescue operations during the 10th citywide earthquake and fire drill in Pasig. #ZeroCasualty @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/nOKznHO6xX — Samantha Bagayas (@SamanthaBagayas) July 16, 2018

Smoke, sirens, equipment, emergency vehicles coupled with related sound effects completed the realistic production of Pasig's 10th citywide earthquake drill and new special security drill.

The drills are in line with the celebration of National Disaster Resilience Month and Metro Manila Shake Drill 2018.

This year, the date of the Metro Manila Shake Drill (#MMShakeDrill) will not be announced to the public. However, the #MMShakeDrill will occur at 3pm on any day from July 15-21.– Rappler.com