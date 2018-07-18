In the days leading to SONA 2018, bring your story to center stage

Published 11:46 AM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Let your story be known.

On July 23, President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA). In this annual report, he will flaunt achievements of his administration’s second year and introduce his legislative agenda for the next 12 months. (READ: 10 things to expect at Duterte’s SONA 2018)

In the days leading up to SONA 2018, we want your story to take center stage.

Since 2014, MovePH – Rappler’s civic engagement arm – has been capturing the narratives of the Filipino people through #StoryOfTheNation. The initiative hopes to amplify the voices of the public to be heard across the country.

Take part in the campaign and show the #StoryOfTheNation through your photos or videos.

Here’s how:

Step one: Meet different people!

Talk to thought leaders, students, people with different professions and backgrounds, even the strangers you see on the street, and ask one main question: What do you want to hear in SONA 2018?

These are the people whose stories may shed light on issues and challenges of the everyday Filipino and showcase the true state of the nation.

Record your interview, and add more questions to strengthen their response and set the tone for their expectations in this year's SONA.

Make sure to list down important details to get to know your subject better such as name, age and profession!

Step two: Take photos!

Capture the story of the everyday Filipino using your camera or phone!

Take a horizontal photo of your subject in a well-lit environment or in a place that says something about your interviewee’s lifestyle. Take note that your subjects don’t need to smile or look at the camera.

Step three: Submit!

You can send the photos, videos, captions, posters, artworks, and other relevant information to move.ph@rappler.com. Please put #StoryOfTheNation in the subject line of your email.

You can also send your entries via Facebook or Twitter. When submitting via social media, remember to use #StoryOfTheNation and make your post public. You can also submit using the Rappler app. – Rappler.com