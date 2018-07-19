'Do not panic? Eh mas nagpanic pa ako doon sa alarm sound, muntik ko pa itapon phone ko,' says one irate netizen

Published 6:11 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At around 1 pm on Thursday, July 19, many people momentarily panicked when their phones simultaneously blasted with an alarm that reminded them of the warning siren in the hit 2013 US film, The Purge.

The alarm, which was accompanied by a message, marked the start of this year's #MMShakeDrill organized by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The MMDA earlier said the date of the annual metro-wide earthquake drill would not be announced in advance even to government responders and the media.

MMDA public information officer Jan Paul Songsong said that a prompt would instead be sent on the morning of the drill via the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) short messaging service (SMS) that would initially inform the public about the schedule of the drill.

On Thursday morning, the warning message was sent out.

Netizens shared how they initially panicked when the alarm rang.

DO NOT PANIC? Eh mas nag panic pa ko dun sa alarm sound, muntik ko pa itapon phone ko #MMShakeDrill pic.twitter.com/6e5FC8VofA — S E A N ☤ (@sean_nakar) July 19, 2018

Akala ko nasira phone ko sa alarm neto HAHAHAH #mmshakedrill pic.twitter.com/W4MTTCwtd4 — Kobe Felicia (@kobe_felicia) July 19, 2018

KINABAHAN AKO DUN SA ALARM NG #MMShakedrill kala ko may sasabog sa kwarto ko! kalokaaaaaa — KRISTINE ABBEY (@MsKristineAbbey) July 19, 2018

Many recalled the warning siren in The Purge. In the horror film, the siren signaled the start of 12-hour period when all crimes are considered legal, except the killing of politicians.

The #MMShakeDrill sounded like the start of The Purge. — JM Cruz (@imbamanila) July 30, 2015

Hashtag #MMShakeDrill also trended on Twitter, garnering over 1 billion impressions.

Trending na ang #MMShakeDrill.



Sasali ka ba sa gawaing ito? Ibahagi ang iyong larawan at i-tag ang @MovePH. pic.twitter.com/vfXQUwIgbj — MovePH (@MovePH) July 19, 2018

Here are some other netizens' reactions and experiences when their phones sounded the #MMShakeDrill alarm.

The annual #MMShakeDrill drill is geared towards assessing and strengthening the capacity of individuals, households, and local government units in responding to the "Big One."

Based on the Metro Manila Earthquake Impact Reduction Study (MMEIRS), a study that analyzed the different possible earthquake scenarios, the strong earthquake that could hit the mega city will leave 33,500 people dead and an about 113,600 more injured. – Rappler.com