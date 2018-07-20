Several protests and activities are lined up on Monday, July 23, to mark President Rodrigo Duterte's third State of the Nation Address

Published 5:57 PM, July 20, 2018

(Bookmark and refresh this page for the latest updates on the SONA 2018 activities)

MANILA, Philippines – Different youth groups, coalitions and organizations will hold protests and other activities around the metro on the day of President Rodrigo Duterte's third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 23.

Malacañang earlier said Duterte's SONA would come "straight from the heart" and would not last more than 35 minutes. However, Duterte is known for his preference for the stream of consciousness narrative mode in his addresses, where he jumps from one topic to another not necessarily related issue.

Palace officials said the public should look forward to the President's SONA, but not everyone wants to hear the annual address. In fact, a group of women advocates had advised Duterte to call off the event as his past speeches failed to encapsulate the “real state of the nation.” (READ: #StoryOfTheNation: What do you want to hear in SONA 2018?)

Here is a running list of activities for Monday:

United People's SONA is the umbrella protest event led by militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN). Different groups will converge along Commonwealth Avenue to protest against Duterte's third SONA.

Sectoral groups from southern Tagalog to join the United People's SONA to share their version of the "state of Southern Tagalog Address." The march began on July 17 in Calamba, Laguna; Dasmariñas, Cavite; and Antipolo City. The marchers shall merge at Commonwealth Avenue, near Batasan Complex, Quezon City, on July 22 .





Members of the AGHAM, Advocates of Science and Technology for the People, will join the United People's SONA as they stand against China's reported intrusions in the West Philippine Sea, and tje exclusive scientific activities of foreigners in the Philippine Rise.



The #BabaeAko movement which recently earned Time's "Most Influential People on the Internet" recognition will join the protest activity and will gather at 12 pm at Robinsons, Commonwealth.



Gathering at the Toyota Center Commonwelath at 12:30 pm are groups Laban ng Masa, iDefend, Freedom from Debt Coalition, and Green Thumb Coalition.



ACT Teachers and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines community will gather at the University of the Philippines Diliman at 1 pm.



Various groups such as Tindig Pilipinas, Sangguniang Laiko, Promotion of Church People 's Response, National Clergy Discernment Group, Task Force Orientation of Church Personnel, Task Force on Urban Conscientization of the Association of Major Religious Superiors of the Philippines, Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, Nicodemus, Rise UP, Justice Peace and Integrity of Creation Pilipinas will gather at St Peters Church for a 1:30 pm mass before heading to Commonwealth.

"Usapang SONA" (SONA talk) is a face-to-face meet up organized by a loose group of Filipino millennials to discuss the third SONA. There are 3 pocket events happening simultaneously at 7 pm on Monday.

SAAC Bldg, UP Complex, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City



Solution Space, 5F JCS Bldg, 119 Dela Rosa St cor Castro St, Makati City



Tittos Latin BBQ and Brew, 16 East Capitol Drive, Pasig City

– Rappler.com

In the days leading to SONA 2018, bring your story to center stage. Share your #StoryoftheNation photos by following these simple steps.