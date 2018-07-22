Ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's third State of the Nation Address, Rappler asks its readers to grade his performance on 11 subjects culled from his campaign promises

Published 10:00 AM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If netizens were asked to rate President Rodrigo Duterte's performance at the end of his second year in office, would he get in the honor roll or end up retaking some subjects?

Ahead of the President’s 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA), Rappler asked its readers to grade his performance over the last two years on 11 "subjects" culled from his campaign promises.

Excellent: Improving the education system

Of the 11 subjects listed in the Year 2 Report Card, Duterte got the highest mark in improving the education system in the country.

Eimerie May and Caryl Joshua S. Roasa cited the passage of the free tuition law – the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act – which provides free tuition for students of 112 state universities and colleges (SUCs).

Netizens also praised the administration's crackdown on corruption. Jerade Rey Jary Avila Mondejar said this allowed the speedy completion of government projects in Mindanao.

For Jim Reyes, the government's anti-corruption program was enough to earn Duterte a B.



Failure: Metro Manila transport and traffic, protecting Philippine sovereignty

Netizens were unanimous in flunking Duterte in terms of solving traffic and public transportation problems in the Philippine capital.

Duterte also got a failing mark in protecting Philippine sovereignty. (READ: To prove fruits of PH-China friendship, Roque brings fishermen to Malacañang)

Eros Jesus Achas said the President has yielded to China's pressure in terms of the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) dispute.

Needs improvement

Weeks into Duterte's third year in office, some netizens gave Duterte some pointers for improvement.

Francis Ocampo, who gave the President a barely passing mark of 75, said Duterte should have sustained the good economic performance of the previous administration. "Magsumikap na siya ngayon (He has to work double time now)," he said.

Sanchez Verallo Nikka said Duterte, as the top Philippine leader, should set an example by reducing his attacks on the media and foreign officials. Duterte had repeatedly attacked several media groups he thinks are critical of him, such as the Philippine Daily Inquirer, ABS-CBN, and Rappler.

The President has a growing list of fellow Filipinos, foreigners, institutions at home and abroad that he had insulted in public speeches. God is also part of that list.

Jay-Ar Cueto, who gave the President Ds and Fs, advised him to just focus on his work and to veer away from "nonsense jokes" and "kissing" antics.

Here's how other netizens graded Duterte.

I'm giving him the the grades that he knows well 71 , 73, 74 , but I'm fair i give him 80 that he stop the karaoke till midnight at inuman sa kanto , wag lng abusuhin ng kapulisan at gawing personalan at extra income . — Reikowski L (@ReikowskiL) June 30, 2018

F po in all categories. A in subservience to imperialist powers, misogyny, poverty increase, worsened health care and services and tyranny — Mikay (@mikaythedog) June 30, 2018

