Published 4:30 PM, July 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) raised alert level Charlie in Batanes as Tropical Depression Josie slightly intensified and accelerated early Saturday afternoon, July 21, and was headed towards the Ilocos Region.

Minimum critical activities that local government units (LGUs) should enforce in affected areas include the following:

Secure power, water supply, and communications

Start preemptive evacuation

Announce forced evacuation

Prepare list of the evacuees

Distribute relief packs and conduct mass feeding

Stop traffic in landslide-prone areas

The 1991 Local Government Code and the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 mandate LGUs to be on the frontline of emergency operations during disasters.

Alert level Charlie is based on Oplan Listo (Operation Plan Alert), a disaster preparedness manual that provides mayors and other local government disaster management agencies a checklist of what should be done before, during, and after typhoons. (READ: Tropical Depression Josie threatens Ilocos provinces)

Bravo and Alpha

Alert level Bravo was raised in the Babuyan Group of Islands while alert level Alpha was raised in Apayao, Ilocos Norte, the northern part of Cagayan, and northern portion of Ilocos Sur. Areas under these alert levels are expected to experience moderate to heavy rains.

In a bulletin released past 2 pm on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Josie had maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h from the previous 60 km/h.

As of that bulletin, Josie was 85 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, and was moving east southeast at 15 km/h after its slow pace this morning.

Josie could make landfall in the vicinity of Ilocos Norte within the next 6 to 12 hours. – Rappler.com