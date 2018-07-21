#FloodPH Alert: Flooded areas in Pangasinan, Tarlac on July 21
MANILA, Philippines – As Tropical Depression Josie intensified late Saturday afternoon, July 21, moderate to heavy rains persisted in the Ilocos Region.
The Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija were also among the areas heavily affected by Josie.
Pangasinan experienced heavy rains since Friday, July 20, flooding 32 barangays. By Saturday, Dagupan City was placed under a state of calamity.
Here are the photos of flooding in areas of Pangasinan and Tarlac (READ: #FloodPH: Mga dapat gawin kapag bumaha):
As of 10:30 am: Almost knee-level flood outside Unitop at AB Fernandez East Avenue in Dagupan.
LOOK: Unitop's flooding situation as of 10:30 am in Dagupan city| via Jo anna Calma

11 am: Knee-deep flooding at AB Fernandez Avenue in Dagupan.
Knee-deep waters have flooded A.B Fernandez Ave. in Dagupan City as of 11:00 am | via @jude_ann10

Buses and motorcycles navigate the flooded Arellano St in Dagupan.
Buses and motorcycles navigate the flooded Arellano St. in Dagupan City at around 11 am | via @aydalla_john

Domanpot, Asingan, Pangasinan as of 11:28 am.
Domanpot, Asingan, Pangasinan as of 11:28 am. The flooding in Domanpot remains the same even at this time. Flooding in other areas in Asingan has also reached waist-deep level.| via Maco Viray Salinas

4:30 pm: Knee-deep flooding at Calasiao, Pangasinan.
Knee-deep flooding at Calasiao, Pangasinan as of 4:30PM | via @TignoJoyce

5 pm: Tarlac also experiences intense flooding following the swelling of the Camiling River.
Flooding in Camiling, Tarlac continues to rise due to overflow at Camiling River | via Jhay Grande

Jetskis are deployed in Camiling, Tarlac, after the heavy downpour in the area.
Heavy flooding in Sta Barbara, Pangasinan.
Situation in Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan as of 5:10PM | via Maria Gracia

6 pm: Different areas of Dagupan still experience knee-deep flooding.
High-level flooding as of 6PM at different areas around Dagupan, Pangasinan | via @daydreamer_rjcd

Submit flood reports by using the hashtag #FloodPH or plotting an alert on the Agos map. Rappler's MovePH team will monitor the map and alert the public and authorities.