Published 10:14 PM, July 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As Tropical Depression Josie intensified late Saturday afternoon, July 21, moderate to heavy rains persisted in the Ilocos Region.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija were also among the areas heavily affected by Josie.

Pangasinan experienced heavy rains since Friday, July 20, flooding 32 barangays. By Saturday, Dagupan City was placed under a state of calamity.

Here are the photos of flooding in areas of Pangasinan and Tarlac (READ: #FloodPH: Mga dapat gawin kapag bumaha):

As of 10:30 am: Almost knee-level flood outside Unitop at AB Fernandez East Avenue in Dagupan.

LOOK: Unitop's flooding situation as of 10:30 am in Dagupan city| via Jo anna Calma



Send your #FloodPH photos to @MovePH. Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/BqMfVp2i76 — MovePH (@MovePH) July 21, 2018

11 am: Knee-deep flooding at AB Fernandez Avenue in Dagupan.



Knee-deep waters have flooded A.B Fernandez Ave. in Dagupan City as of 11:00 am | via @jude_ann10



Send your #FloodPH photos to @MovePH. Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/HfOBY8iWir — MovePH (@MovePH) July 21, 2018

Buses and motorcycles navigate the flooded Arellano St in Dagupan.

Buses and motorcycles navigate the flooded Arellano St. in Dagupan City at around 11 am | via @aydalla_john



Send your #FloodPH photos to @MovePH. Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/B5NlTvmslu — MovePH (@MovePH) July 21, 2018

Domanpot, Asingan, Pangasinan as of 11:28 am.

Domanpot, Asingan, Pangasinan as of 11:28 am. The flooding in Domanpot remains the same even at this time. Flooding in other areas in Asingan has also reached waist-deep level.| via Maco Viray Salinas



Send your #FloodPH photos to @MovePH. Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/TwL8mHLJVY — MovePH (@MovePH) July 21, 2018

4:30 pm: Knee-deep flooding at Calasiao, Pangasinan.

5 pm: Tarlac also experiences intense flooding following the swelling of the Camiling River.

Flooding in Camiling, Tarlac continues to rise due to overflow at Camiling River | via Jhay Grande



What's the weather like in your area? Send your #FloodPH photos to @MovePH. Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/nDWBreGq33 — MovePH (@MovePH) July 21, 2018

Jetskis are deployed in Camiling, Tarlac, after the heavy downpour in the area.

Heavy flooding in Sta Barbara, Pangasinan.

Situation in Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan as of 5:10PM | via Maria Gracia



Send your #FloodPH photos to @MovePH. Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/BSDY4504Yu — MovePH (@MovePH) July 21, 2018

6 pm: Different areas of Dagupan still experience knee-deep flooding.

High-level flooding as of 6PM at different areas around Dagupan, Pangasinan | via @daydreamer_rjcd



What's the weather like in your area? Send your #FloodPH photos to @MovePH. Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/R8vZxoFeAb — MovePH (@MovePH) July 21, 2018

