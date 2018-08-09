Motorists take to social media in response to the MMDA's proposed ban on driver-only cars along EDSA

Published 3:32 PM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's a band-aid solution to traffic, especially when the public transport system remains in a mess.

Metro residents chimed in on the latest plan of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to ease traffic, which is to ban driver-only cars along EDSA during rush hours.

The reactions came in various forms – questions, rage, and, of course, #hugot. It's not clear if these will be enough to make the agency rethink the plan.

"Kahit sa EDSA hindi na rin pwede sa SINGLE. Eh ready to MINGLE naman kami," wrote Domato Pedrito. (Singles are no longer allowed on EDSA. A pity, since we're ready to mingle.)

On a more serious note, Xavier Iñigo Mendoza Ponce described the plan as a “cheap, inefficient alternative to actually finding a permanent solution to traffic.” He advised the government to focus on long-term fixes in public transportation instead.

James Paolo Menguito shared the same sentiment, saying the plan discriminates against private car owners.

But Twitter user J.S. supports the move. It's a good one, he said, but the government should rethink an earlier policy banning provincial buses from EDSA.

Good move on driver-only cars, but bad move on provincial buses. How will the gaps between the old and new terminals be closed? (Also: private cars are largely responsible for EDSA traffic jams by their mere existence, kthx.) https://t.co/gLFR9FEpUm — J. S. (@randomsalt) August 7, 2018

Last month, the Metro Manila Council, composed of Metro Manila mayors, approved a policy banning provincial buses from plying EDSA. This was supposed to take effect in July but was moved to August 15 pending the completion of a new bus terminal in Valenzuela City.

While most netizens pointed out the serious effects of the proposed driver-only ban on EDSA, some joined Pedrito in glacing it with humor.

So the MMDA wants to ban driver only cars along Edsa during rush hour. Is it not enough that we are single and alone? You have to punish us on the road too?!?!? #jokelang #hugot — Sharwin Tee (@chefsharwin) August 8, 2018

Here's what others have to say:

What's your take on this? Will this new plan make a dent in government efforts to address metro traffic? – Rappler.com