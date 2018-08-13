Bragging about resiliency is not bad at all, but netizens challenge Filipinos to push the government to come up with long-term fixes to flooding

Published 7:12 PM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – No doubt, disaster scenarios bring out Filipinos' resiliency and optimism.

Typhoons visit the country like clockwork, such that Filipinos have seemingly learned to cope with their adverse impacts with a cheerful disposition. But have we romanticized the notion of resiliency during disasters to the extent of using it to excuse the government's shortcomings in finding long-term fixes to flooding? (READ: The problem with Filipino resilience)

On August 11, heavy rain poured in Metro Manila and nearby provinces resuling in widespread flooding brought by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) as it left the country. (READ: Monsoon dumps over half of August rainfall in just 1 day)

A photo from a local news organization about a man wading through a flooded street in Metro Manila sparked a discussion about resiliency. Do Filipinos need to rethink their concept of resiliency? Netizens thought so.

THE FILIPINO SPIRIT: A man submerged in floodwater in Marikina City manages to flash a smile despite his difficult situation. Filipinos are known for their resiliency especially since the country is hit by more than 20 typhoons every year. pic.twitter.com/8232Gj9ANH — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) August 11, 2018

Jerome Papa Lucas challenged Filipinos to push the government to come up with a flood control system similar to Japan instead of bragging about resiliency.

Twitter user #StandWithWorkers shared that resiliency is not a bad concept at all but people might rethink that they developed this concept beacuse of the government's failure in addressing drainage systems in the country.

Filipino resiliency isn't an entirely bad concept pero maiisip mo rin baka kaya tayo naka-develop ng ganoong "resiliency" ay dahil nasanay na tayong laging palpak ang mga leaders natin. Na hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin nila naaayos ang drainage systems kaya tayo binabaha. — #StandWithWorkers (@MillennialOfMNL) August 12, 2018

Former solicitor general Florin Hilbay shared the same sentiment saying that Filipino spirit is "amazing" but underscored the importance of demanding "real" solution to government and seeking accountability for their failures.

yes, that's the amazing Filipino spirit: the ability to smile away and laugh off whatever hardships come our way.



i also wonder whether it's the same spirit that keeps us from seeking accountability for repeated failures of gov't and demanding real solutions. https://t.co/J8eokPu8zC — florin hilbay (@fthilbay) August 12, 2018

Here's what others netizens have to say:

