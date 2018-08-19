#ResilientPH: Lessons on disaster preparedness
MANILA, Philippines – In the face of major disasters, we've gotten to used to resiliency being touted as the Filipino spirit persevering and staying positive.
Is resiliency enough? How do we create a truly resilient Philippines? (READ: The problem with Filipino resilience)
Rappler, in partnership with Tuklas Innovation Labs, will host a roundtable discussion titled, "#ResilientPH: Lessons from the ground on disaster preparedness."
It will highlight the learnings and experiences of innovators, humanitarian workers, and people involved in disaster preparedness.
Our panel will include:
- Silvestre Barrameda Jr, local governance and training division officer in charge of the Local Government Academy
- Thelma Vecina, officer in charge of the Local Government Academy
- Alysa Curioso, community partner of Ligtas Pad
- Heidrun Milan, Tuklas innovator of the Bakwit Kit
- Enan Melencio, consortium manager of Tuklas Innovation Labs
Rappler's Aika Rey will moderate the roundtable discussion.
"#ResilientPH: Lessons from the Ground on Disaster Preparedness" will set the tone for the Resilience Marketplace for Innovation Forum on August 23. – Rappler.com