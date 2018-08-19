How do we create resilient communities? Join our discussion on August 22.

Published 11:34 AM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In the face of major disasters, we've gotten to used to resiliency being touted as the Filipino spirit persevering and staying positive.

Is resiliency enough? How do we create a truly resilient Philippines? (READ: The problem with Filipino resilience)

Rappler, in partnership with Tuklas Innovation Labs, will host a roundtable discussion titled, "#ResilientPH: Lessons from the ground on disaster preparedness."

It will highlight the learnings and experiences of innovators, humanitarian workers, and people involved in disaster preparedness.

Our panel will include:

Silvestre Barrameda Jr, local governance and training division officer in charge of the Local Government Academy

Thelma Vecina, officer in charge of the Local Government Academy

Alysa Curioso, community partner of Ligtas Pad

Heidrun Milan, Tuklas innovator of the Bakwit Kit

Enan Melencio, consortium manager of Tuklas Innovation Labs

Rappler's Aika Rey will moderate the roundtable discussion.

"#ResilientPH: Lessons from the Ground on Disaster Preparedness" will set the tone for the Resilience Marketplace for Innovation Forum on August 23. – Rappler.com