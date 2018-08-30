The Community Technical College of Southeastern Mindanao targets to complete a 3,000-book requirement by September 20, to get a permit from the Commission on Higher Education

Published 12:40 PM, August 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – You can help Lumad students finish their college degrees by donating books.

In its bid to secure a permit to operate a college, the Community Technical College of Southeastern Mindanao (CTCSM) is seeking books on science, technology, engineering, mathematics, humanities, social science, health, and agriculture.

CTCSM is an institution that serves 400 Lumad scholars. (READ: Lumad children appeal to Duterte to save their schools)

School administrator Pia Perez told Rappler that if they get the nod of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), they will fulfill their institution's mission to become the first dedicated Lumad college in the Philippines.

"Part of the CHED accreditation to secure a permit is the acquisition of at least 3,000 to 5,000 books on our second year of operation," added Perez.

The Lumad institution aims to open a technical-vocational education program with at least two majors: computer technology and civil technology.

According to Perez, CTCSM hopes to help at least 50 students through the program.

How to donate

Interested donors in Metro Manila can drop off books at the following offices:

Manila: University of Santo Tomas NSTP office - look for teacher Adrian Romero

Quezon City: University of the Philippines Diliman Academic Union Office - look for teacher Sharin Briones

Donors outside Metro Manila can message CTCSM via email at ctcsm24@gmail.com or through its Facebook page.

Here are the specifications of the books:

Books must be published within the last 5 years

Reference materials for the circular offerings of the courses

Journals and magazines focused on the profession of the circular offerings

General references such as dictionaries, thesaurus, and encyclopedias, published within the last 5 years

Textbooks on civil technology, civil engineering, computer technology, and education

CTCSM targets to complete the 3,000-book requirement by September 20.

"Hopefully, with the success of the ongoing book drive, we shall receive CHED's nod for a permit to operate for the school year 2019-2020," Perez said. (READ: Why Lumad groups are camping outside DepEd) – Rappler.com