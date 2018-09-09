Check out the pledges of Northern Mindanao students after #MoveCDO

Published 3:32 PM, September 09, 2018

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Students from all over Northern Mindanao vowed to fight disinformation and defend press freedom through fact-checking after the #MoveCDO forum and workshop on Thursday, September 6.

The students answered two main questions in Rappler's photo booth for #MoveCDO: "What is your pledge to fight disinformation?" and "What is your pledge to defend press freedom?"

Check out their pledges here:

In the morning forum, students listened as media practitioners and instructors discussed strong reactions to controversial stories. The panel discussion highlighted how truth is especially critical in Mindanao since many Duterte supporters come from this island group.

Meanwhile, the afternoon workshops offered various options for how social media, coupled with thorough fact-checking, can be avenues for social good.

Among these options were Rappler's X platform, where content creators can publish their stories, and MovePH's Agos platform, a collaborative effort to plot reports in one map during disaster scenarios. (READ: How to be a responsible netizen? Keep calm and think before you click)

Through fact-checking, workshop participants can verify reports and use the proper hashtags to have the skills needed to save lives during disasters.

Those with a knack for narratives had their own storytelling session that focused on double-checking information and sources, as well as exercising effective storytelling techniques. (READ: How we do our fact check)

The third workshop tested participants' skills to spot fake news online. It centered on maximizing the potential of social media presence to stop the spread of disinformation. (READ: In fighting disinformation and trolls, silence 'cannot be an option')

Inspired by the rich potential of the digital landscape to achieve social good, #MoveCDO attendees now stand as watchdogs to provide another line of defense in the fight against disinformation.

Are you interested in partnering with Rappler and MovePH? Fill up the form here! –Rappler.com