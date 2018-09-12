Rappler holds #MoveLeyte: 'Social Good in the Digital Age' forum in VSU
MANILA, Philippines – To bridge the online gap, Rappler’s MovePH will hold #MoveLeyte: “Social Good in the Digital Age” forum at the RDE Hall in the Visayas State University on September 19.
The rise of digital technology has allowed all of us to publish our own content and choose what content matters to us.
While this gave ordinary citizens a voice in the global conversation, the gatekeeping powers of traditional media is being compromised, significantly changing the journalism process. It has also resulted in the rise of fake accounts, hate groups, and disinformation.
How do we use social media for social good? This is the primary question the forum intends to answer.
At least 500 campus journalists, student organization leaders, school paper advisers, and other stakeholders will join the forum which will help them understand the nature of digital platforms and spark a conversation around opportunities and threats to journalism and democracy in these trying times.
Tickets to the forum are free, but seats are limited. Register below to secure your tickets now.
Here is the program:
|Time
|Activity
|7:30 - 8:35 am
|
Registration
|
8:35 - 8:45 am
|
Welcome remarks
Dr. Edgardo E. Tulin
|
9:15 - 9:30 am
|
Discussion: Getting to know you/Levelling-off activity
|
9:30 - 10:15 am
|
Power of social media: Using technology for social good
|
10:15 - 10:45 am
|
Discussion: Digital media etiquette
|
10:45 - 11:15 am
|
Responsible use of digital media
Stacy de Jesus
|
11:15 - 11:45 am
|
Panel discussion: Why facts matter
Miriam Grace Go
Hanna Joyce Macawili
Stacy de Jesus
Moderated by:
Raisa Serafica
|
11:45 - 12:00 pm
|
Synthesis
The forum will be followed by a workshop on online fact-checking and verification.
|Time
|Activity
|1:00 - 1:30 pm
|
Welcome remarks
|
1:30 - 2:00 pm
|
Group Dynamics: Icebreaker/Getting-to-know-you activity
|
2:00 - 2:45 pm
|
Session I: Fact check 101
|
2:45 - 3:15 pm
|
Session II: Harnessing social media for civic engagement
|
3:15 - 4:00 pm
|
Fact-checking exercises
- Agos: Fact check in a humanitarian/disaster scenario
|
4:00 - 4:15 pm
|
Call to action: Be a Mover
Stacy de Jesus
#MoveLeyte is organized by Rappler in partnership with the Visayas State University. – Rappler.com
Rappler sustains its fact-check efforts with support from Facebook's Third Party Fact Checker Program, our crowdfunding donors, Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF), and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).