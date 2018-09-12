Tickets to the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register now!

September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To bridge the online gap, Rappler’s MovePH will hold #MoveLeyte: “Social Good in the Digital Age” forum at the RDE Hall in the Visayas State University on September 19.

The rise of digital technology has allowed all of us to publish our own content and choose what content matters to us.

While this gave ordinary citizens a voice in the global conversation, the gatekeeping powers of traditional media is being compromised, significantly changing the journalism process. It has also resulted in the rise of fake accounts, hate groups, and disinformation.

Read Rappler's propaganda war series:

How do we use social media for social good? This is the primary question the forum intends to answer.

At least 500 campus journalists, student organization leaders, school paper advisers, and other stakeholders will join the forum which will help them understand the nature of digital platforms and spark a conversation around opportunities and threats to journalism and democracy in these trying times.

Here is the program:

Time Activity 7:30 - 8:35 am Registration 8:35 - 8:45 am Welcome remarks Dr. Edgardo E. Tulin

President, VSU 9:15 - 9:30 am Discussion: Getting to know you/Levelling-off activity 9:30 - 10:15 am Power of social media: Using technology for social good

Gemma Bagayaua-Mendoza

Head of Research and Strategy, Rappler 10:15 - 10:45 am Discussion: Digital media etiquette 10:45 - 11:15 am Responsible use of digital media Stacy de Jesus

Head, MovePH and Digital Communications, Rappler 11:15 - 11:45 am Panel discussion: Why facts matter Miriam Grace Go

News Editor, Rappler



Jed Asaph Cortes

Head, Visayas State University web team Hanna Joyce Macawili

Managing Editor, The Amaranth Stacy de Jesus

Head, MovePH and Digital Communications, Rappler Moderated by: Raisa Serafica

Unit Head of Civic Engagement, Rappler 11:45 - 12:00 pm Synthesis

The forum will be followed by a workshop on online fact-checking and verification.

Time Activity 1:00 - 1:30 pm Welcome remarks 1:30 - 2:00 pm Group Dynamics: Icebreaker/Getting-to-know-you activity 2:00 - 2:45 pm Session I: Fact check 101 2:45 - 3:15 pm Session II: Harnessing social media for civic engagement

3:15 - 4:00 pm Fact-checking exercises - Agos: Fact check in a humanitarian/disaster scenario

- Spot Check: An exercise in fact-checking online content

- Using X: Internal factchecking in storytelling 4:00 - 4:15 pm Call to action: Be a Mover Stacy de Jesus

Head, MovePH and Digital Communications, Rappler

#MoveLeyte is organized by Rappler in partnership with the Visayas State University. – Rappler.com

Rappler sustains its fact-check efforts with support from Facebook's Third Party Fact Checker Program, our crowdfunding donors, Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF), and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).