Rant session? Netizens dismayed by Duterte's Q and A with Panelo
MANILA, Philippines – After some confusion on whether it would push through or not, the highly anticipated "address" of President Rodrigo Duterte to the people was aired live on state-run PTV4 on Tuesday afternoon, September 11.
After the one hour-and-a-half "téte-a-téte" between Duterte and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, netizens expressed their frustration over the President's confusing statements, as well as his habit of jumping from one topic to another.
Twitter user @jaydnvr thought that Malacañang should have let the media ask questions instead of Panelo. Some called out the Palace lawyer's showbiz-style questions.
I think #Duterte and #Panelo made the tete-a-tete yesterday kasi they fear that the media will bombard them hot seat questions haynako. Isa rin to si #Trillanes eh??? May pa presscon pang nalalaman. Sana inuna nila ung issue kagaya ng bakit wala ng siling labuyo ang bicol express— septembaby (@jaydnvr) September 12, 2018
Panelo in his most daring role as Tito Boy. pic.twitter.com/VXlmJjHSNf— (@puuuse) September 11, 2018
Si Panelo pala ang Tito Boy ng Malacañang. Inaabangan ko ang Fast Talk portion at ang pagsabi nya ng “Susunod”.— Joanna D. (@IAmJoannaD) September 11, 2018
Other netizens said that the interview apparently revolved around Trillanes, turning much of the conversation into a rant session. (LIST: False claims of Duterte, Panelo about legal issues on Trillanes amnesty)
The tête-à-tête talkshow of Mr. Duterte and Salvador Panelo does not necessarily talk about combating inflation and poverty.Rather it talks more about Trillanes, his amnesty, et al.— Rayyan Jabril || جِبْرِيل ريَّان (@luceat_lux88) September 12, 2018
Ginoong Pangulo, ang kalaban mo ay inflation at kahirapan -- hindi ang Oposisyon. #OneOpposition
Check out what other netizens had to say:Têtê-a-têtê - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom
What are your thoughts about the interview? Were your concerns addressed or do you feel the President skirted more important issues? Share your opinion on X! – Rappler.com
