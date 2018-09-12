Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle mobilizes the disaster response arm of his archdiocese to assist Filipinos who will be affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut)

Published 7:40 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Church is preparing to help Filipinos who might be affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 3 pm on Wednesday, September 12.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle mobilized the disaster response arm of the Archdiocese of Manila to prepare to assist people affected by Ompong.

"Sabi niya maghanda na kami (He told us to prepare)," said Father Ricardo Valencia Jr, disaster response head of the Archdiocese of Manila, in a phone interview with Rappler on Wednesday.



Batanes Bishop Danilo Ulep, whose jurisdiction is in the path of Ompong, said the Catholic Church and the local government "are preparing for the worst that could happen," according to church-run Radio Veritas.

Valencia urged Filipinos, especially those relatively unaffected by Ompong, to help those to be hit by the typhoon.

"Ang lahat ine-encourage na magbigay. Pero isang malaking pasasalamat din natin, kung 'yung ating lugar ay hindi nasalanta, hindi tayo masyadong naabala at naapektuhan, ibig sabihin tayo naman ang pinagpapala, in a way, na iadya sa kalamidad, kaya tayo rin ang may responsibilidad na tumulong doon sa mga natamaan," Valencia said.

(Everyone is encouraged to give. But if our area was not devastated, if we were not much affected by the typhoon, if we were blessed in a way to be spared from calamity, then we have the responsibility to help those who were hit.) – Rappler.com