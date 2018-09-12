These include local government units in areas which could be directly hit, and in areas which might be affected by the outer rainbands of the typhoon

Published 9:46 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) raised alert levels for local government units (LGUs) on Wednesday, September 12, in areas to be affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

The alert levels from the DILG are determined based on the proximity of an area to the center of the typhoon.

Alert Level Charlie, the highest, was raised in Abra, Apayao, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, and Kalinga. Heavy to intense rain is expected. Ompong's potential landfall is also in Cagayan, possibly on Saturday, September 15.

Alert Level Bravo was raised in Aurora, Batanes, Benguet, Ifugao, La Union, Mountain Province, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino. Moderate to heavy rain is expected.

Alert Level Alpha, the lowest, is up for Bataan, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, La Union, Laguna, Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, Rizal, Tarlac, and Zambales. Moderate to heavy rain is expected, too.

LGUs under alert levels should conduct the following:

Secure power, water supply, and communications

Start preemptive evacuation

Announce forced evacuation

Prepare a list of evacuees

Distribute relief packs and conduct mass feeding

Stop traffic in landslide-prone areas

The 1991 Local Government Code and the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 mandate LGUs to be on the frontline of emergency operations during disasters.

The alert levels are part of Oplan Listo (Operation Plan Alert), a disaster preparedness manual that gives mayors and local disaster management units a checklist of what should be done before, during, and after typhoons.

In a bulletin released past 5 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ompong is already 1,145 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, still moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 205 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.

Aside from heavy rain, Ompong may trigger storm surges in coastal areas and very strong winds.