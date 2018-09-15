'Bukas ang ating mga simbahan para makatulong sa inyo,' says Cabanatuan Bishop Sofronio Bancud

Published 3:31 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Caritas Manila, the social action arm of the Archdiocese of Manila, sent an initial P1 million ($18,400) in aid for areas hit by Typhoom Ompong (Mangkhut).

Caritas Manila shared this information on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon, September 15, after it was initially reported by church-run Radio Veritas on Friday, September 14.

Father Anton Pascual, executive director of Caritas Manila, said Caritas sent an initial P200,000 ($3,600) each to dioceses in Batanes, Tuguegarao, Ilagan, Laoag, and Tabuk.

In separate interviews with Radio Veritas on Saturday, Cabanatuan Bishop Sofronio Bancud and Bayombong Bishop Jose Elmer Mangalinao said churches within their jurisdictions remain open for Ompong evacuees.

"Bukas ang ating mga simbahan para makatulong sa inyo (Our churches remain open to help you)," Bancud said.

Other religious groups have also mounted efforts to help those affected by Ompong.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, better known as the Mormon Church, is sheltering Filipinos hit by Ompong in many of its church buildings across the Philippines.

Ompong has affected at least 31,631 families across 5 regions in the Philippines so far, said the Philippine government. No casualties have been reported. – Rappler.com

P54.14 = $1