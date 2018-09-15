The National Council of Churches in the Philippines and CBN Asia, producer of 'The 700 Club Asia,' call for donations for those hit by Typhoon Ompong

Published 8:45 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Council of Churches in the Philippines launched a fund drive on Saturday, September 15, for families hit by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

"We call on our ecumenical friends to be in solidarity with those affected by the typhoon by donating in cash or in kind," said the NCCP Operation Paglingap in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The NCCP is a huge 55-year-old group of Christian churches, chaired by retired Sandiganbayan justice Raoul Victorino.

Cash donations for NCCP Operation Paglingap can be deposited in the following bank account:

NATIONAL COUNCIL OF CHURCHES IN THE PHILIPPINES

China Bank

E. Rodriguez Sr Boulevard Business Center

Philippine Peso Account No. 223-009641-3

US Dollar Account No. 223-700011-4

Donations in kind can include food packs, hygiene kits, and sleeping materials. These donations can be brought to the following drop-off center:

NCCP Compound, 879 EDSA West Triangle, Quezon City

Quoting from the Book of Proverbs, the NCCP said on Saturday, “Do not withhold good from those who need it, when you have the ability to help." (Proverbs 3:27)

Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines – the humanitarian arm of the Christian network CBN Asia, producer of The 700 Club Asia – is also gathering donations for those affected by Ompong.

Donations through Operation Blessing can be deposited in the following bank accounts:

Metrobank

Account name: OPERATION BLESSING FOUNDATION PHILS., INC.

Account number: 270-3-27050273-4

Banco De Oro (BDO)

Account name: OPERATION BLESSING FOUNDATION PHILS., INC.

Account number: 30000-55279

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

Account name: OPERATION BLESSING FOUNDATION PHILS., INC.

Account number: 3001-0040-33

Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines is also accepting food packs, hygiene kits, and medicine. Donations can be dropped off at the following address:

Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines Office, C5 Road corner Retelco Drive, Bagong Ilog, Pasig City

Other churches have also started their own efforts to help those hit by Ompong.

In the Catholic Church, social action arm Caritas Manila sent an initial P1 million for areas hit by Ompong. The Mormon Church, meanwhile, opened many of its church buildings for evacuees. – Rappler.com

