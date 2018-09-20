The story of Agta leader Marlon Rosalem who walked 6 hours to the Baggao town center to seek help for his typhoon-hit community has inspired netizens

Published 5:52 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Many people were moved by the story of Marlon Rosalem, the Agta leader who walked 6 hours to seek aid for his community in Cagayan, which was hit by Typhoon Ompong.

After his story went viral, relief goods from the government and civil society organizations started pouring into the Agta community in Sitio Malisi, Barangay Santa Margarita in Baggao town.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, September 19, Baggao municipal disaster chief Narciso Corpuz said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) extended help to Rosalem's tribe on Tuesday, September 18. He added that a non-governmental organization also planned to visit the community.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Baggao posted a photo of Rosalem's group receiving help.

The police helped Rosalem and his group transport the goods from the town center up to the point where they could start walking to their community.

The National Secretariat for Social Action (NASSA)/Caritas Philippines is also accepting cash and in-kind donations for Rosalem and their community in Sitio Malisi in Baggao. Sitio Malisi is a project site for the diocese's program for indigenous peoples which includes livelihood programs and scholarships, among others.

How you can help

Those interested to help the Agta community can do the following:

Coordinate with Caritas Philippines. Father Jayrom Ramirez of the Archdiocese of Tuguegarao said they are selling nito baskets handwoven by the Agta community as part of their program to provide sustainable help to indigenous peoples.

Cash donations may be deposited to the Archdiocese's Bank of the Philippine Islands account.

Bank account name: Indigenous People's Apostolate, The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Tuguegarao



Bank account number: ‎228810296415

The Cagayan-based Northern Forum newspaper has partnered with Cagayan State University's student body to conduct relief operations for the Agta community in Baggao.

You may send your donations to the Northern Forum office: #37 Patria Building, Golden Press, Rizal Street, Centro 7, Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.



Raymon Dullana: 09559060073

– with report of Raymon Dullana/Rappler.com