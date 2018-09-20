SCHEDULE: 46th Martial Law anniversary protests, activities
MANILA, Philippines – Various groups will hold protest actions across the country on Friday, September 21, in remembrance of the declaration of martial law 46 years ago.
On September 23, 1972, dictator Ferdinand Marcos appeared on television and by virtue of Proclamation 1081, supposedly signed on September 21, formally declared martial law nationwide. (READ: Marcos’ martial law orders)
Infrastracture spending increased during the martial law period, coming at a staggering cost: it plunged the Philippines in billions of dollars in debt. From $8.2 billion in 1977, the country's debt ballooned to $24.4 billion in 1982 – or within a period of just 5 years. (READ: Marcos years marked 'golden age' of PH economy? Look at the data)
The Marcoses also plundered the country's coffers, with various estimates putting the amount at between $5 billion to $10 billion.
Aside from the billions in illegally amassed wealth, human rights abuses were rampant during martial law. (READ: #NeverAgain: Martial Law stories young people need to hear)
About 70,000 people were imprisoned and 34,000 tortured, according to Amnesty International, while 3,240 were killed from 1972 to 1981.
Here is a running list of activities on Friday:
Ilocos Region
- Laoag City - 1 pm - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
Cagayan Valley
No advisories yet
CAR
- Baguio City - 5pm - assembly at Baguio City Post Office, march to Session Road, programs at Malcolm Square - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
Central Luzon
No advisories yet
Metro Manila
- Manila - 4 pm - Luneta - United People's Action
- Manila - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
- De La Salle University
- 1:00 PM | Prayers and Discussions @ Cory Aquino Democratic Space
- 2:00 PM | DLSP Taft Vigil in front of South Gate and CSB
- 2:30 PM | March to Burgos
- 4:00 | United People's Action at Luneta
- University of Santo Tomas
- 12NN - UST Contingent 1 | UST Main Gate
- 3PM - UST Contingent 2 | UST Main Gate
- 4PM - Luneta Park
- 12 NN - Campaign Against the return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA)
- Polytechnic University of the Philippines
- 2 PM | Mass-up at Freedom Park
- 2:30 | Symbolic Program at PUP Gate
- 2 PM | Caravan to Luneta
- 3:30 TO 4:00 PM | Meet up at Orosa St. and P. Burgos St.
- 4 PM | March to United People's Action at Luneta
- University of the Philippines Diliman
- 11 am - AS Steps, UP Diliman
- 2 am - Mendiola
- 4 pm - Luneta Park
Calabarzon
- Calamba, Laguna - 3 pm - Calamba Crossing - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
- Quezon - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
- Batangas - Bayan
- Rizal - Bayan
- Laguna - Bayan
- Cavite - Bayan
Mimaropa
- Puerto Princessa - 5:30 pm - mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, then candle-lighting program after - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
- Mindoro - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
- Palawan - Bayan
Bicol Region
- Naga City - 4:30 pm - Plaza Quince Martires - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
- Naga City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
- Daet - Bayan
- Legazpi - Bayan
- Virac - Bayan
- Lakbayan ng Mamayang Bicolano 2018 - Bayan
Western Visayas
- IloIlo City - 1pm - Iloilo Capitol - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
- Iloilo City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
- Bacolod City - 2pm - Bacolod City Hall - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
- Bacolod City - Bayan
- Escalante City - Bayan
Central Visayas
- Cebu City - 1pm - assembly at Fuente Circle then march to Colon - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
- Cebu City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
Eastern Visayas
- Tacloban - 10am - Mediola - Organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
- Catbalogan - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
Zamboanga Peninsula
No advisories yet
Northern Mindanao
- Cagayan de Oro - 11 am - Divisoria - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
Davao Region
- Davao City - 1 pm - Freedom Park Roxas - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
- Davao City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
Soccsksargen
- General Santos City - 9 am - KCC Mall of GenSan - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny
- General Santos City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
Caraga
- Butuan City -Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
ARMM
- Cotabato City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
International
- USA -Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)
- Hong Kong - Bayan
- Australia - Bayan
- Canada - Bayan
- Brussels - Bayan
- Geneva - Bayan
- The Hague - Bayan
This list is updated as new advisories come in. If your organization has activities that you want inclued here, email us at move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com