Several activities are lined up on Friday, September 21, Metro Manila and the regions to commemorate the declaration of Proclamation 1081

Published 7:19 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Various groups will hold protest actions across the country on Friday, September 21, in remembrance of the declaration of martial law 46 years ago.

On September 23, 1972, dictator Ferdinand Marcos appeared on television and by virtue of Proclamation 1081, supposedly signed on September 21, formally declared martial law nationwide. (READ: Marcos’ martial law orders)

Infrastracture spending increased during the martial law period, coming at a staggering cost: it plunged the Philippines in billions of dollars in debt. From $8.2 billion in 1977, the country's debt ballooned to $24.4 billion in 1982 – or within a period of just 5 years. (READ: Marcos years marked 'golden age' of PH economy? Look at the data)

The Marcoses also plundered the country's coffers, with various estimates putting the amount at between $5 billion to $10 billion.

Aside from the billions in illegally amassed wealth, human rights abuses were rampant during martial law. (READ: #NeverAgain: Martial Law stories young people need to hear)

About 70,000 people were imprisoned and 34,000 tortured, according to Amnesty International, while 3,240 were killed from 1972 to 1981.

Here is a running list of activities on Friday:

Ilocos Region

Laoag City - 1 pm - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Cagayan Valley

No advisories yet

CAR

Baguio City - 5pm - assembly at Baguio City Post Office, march to Session Road, programs at Malcolm Square - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Central Luzon

No advisories yet

Metro Manila

Manila - 4 pm - Luneta - United People's Action

Manila - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

De La Salle University

1:00 PM | Prayers and Discussions @ Cory Aquino Democratic Space



2:00 PM | DLSP Taft Vigil in front of South Gate and CSB



2:30 PM | March to Burgos



4:00 | United People's Action at Luneta

University of Santo Tomas

12NN - UST Contingent 1 | UST Main Gate



3PM - UST Contingent 2 | UST Main Gate



4PM - Luneta Park



12 NN - Campaign Against the return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA)

Polytechnic University of the Philippines

2 PM | Mass-up at Freedom Park



2:30 | Symbolic Program at PUP Gate



2 PM | Caravan to Luneta



3:30 TO 4:00 PM | Meet up at Orosa St. and P. Burgos St.



4 PM | March to United People's Action at Luneta

University of the Philippines Diliman

11 am - AS Steps, UP Diliman



2 am - Mendiola



4 pm - Luneta Park

Calabarzon

Calamba, Laguna - 3 pm - Calamba Crossing - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Quezon - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

Batangas - Bayan

Rizal - Bayan

Laguna - Bayan

Cavite - Bayan

Mimaropa

Puerto Princessa - 5:30 pm - mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, then candle-lighting program after - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Mindoro - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

Palawan - Bayan

Bicol Region

Naga City - 4:30 pm - Plaza Quince Martires - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Naga City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

Daet - Bayan

Legazpi - Bayan

Virac - Bayan

Lakbayan ng Mamayang Bicolano 2018 - Bayan

Western Visayas

IloIlo City - 1pm - Iloilo Capitol - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Iloilo City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

Bacolod City - 2pm - Bacolod City Hall - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Bacolod City - Bayan

Escalante City - Bayan

Central Visayas

Cebu City - 1pm - assembly at Fuente Circle then march to Colon - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Cebu City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

Eastern Visayas

Tacloban - 10am - Mediola - Organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Catbalogan - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

Zamboanga Peninsula

No advisories yet

Northern Mindanao

Cagayan de Oro - 11 am - Divisoria - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Davao Region

Davao City - 1 pm - Freedom Park Roxas - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

Davao City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

Soccsksargen

General Santos City - 9 am - KCC Mall of GenSan - organized by Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

General Santos City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

Caraga

Butuan City -Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

ARMM

Cotabato City - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

International

USA -Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)

Hong Kong - Bayan

Australia - Bayan

Canada - Bayan

Brussels - Bayan

Geneva - Bayan

The Hague - Bayan

This list is updated as new advisories come in. If your organization has activities that you want inclued here, email us at move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com