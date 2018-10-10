Getting rid of the stigma towards mental illness starts with you

MANILA, Philippines – Have you ever felt like killing yourself, or have sensed that someone near and dear to you has thought about it?

Suicidal thoughts are very real and valid concern, and young people are the most vulnerable. Suicide, in fact, is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year olds globally.

Worse, there’s a stigma associated with mental health issues in countries like the Philippines, and it can be very hard for people to seek help.

Still, experts agree that with collective effort suicide can be prevented.

What can you do to help? Watch this video. - Rappler.com