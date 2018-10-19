In her book, Marilen Dañguilan writes a fascinating account of the long and stormy process behind the enactment of the reproductive health law

Published 9:00 AM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marilen Dañguilan, a medical doctor and policy adviser on health, is launching her book, The RH Bill Story: Contentions and Compromises on Friday, October 19, 7 pm, at the Rappler HQ.

In her book, Dañguilan traces the reproductive health (RH) law's legislative history and deftly weaves into her narrative the various factors and groups that framed, informed, and influenced the debates around one of the most divisive laws in recent history.

Aside from Dañguilan, other key speakers at the launch are Senator Risa Hontiveros; Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman, main author of the reproductive health law; Esperanza Cabral, chair of the National Implementation Team of the RH Law and convenor of the Purple Ribbon for RH; and Junice Melgar, executive director of the Likhaan Center for Women's Health.

This is a partnership between the Ateneo de Manila University Press, the Philippine Center for Population and Development, the Philippine Legislator's Committee on Population and Development, and Rappler.

