This is the eighth recorded incident of farmers being killed under Duterte's administration

Published 2:37 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Phillippines – Various youth organizations expressed anger on social media over the death of 9 farmers in Hacienda Nene, Sagay City, Negros Occidental, on Saturday, October 21.

Immediately after the news broke, hashtags #JusticeforSagay9 and #StopKillingFarmers trended on Twitter as dismayed netizens also remembered the "countless" deaths that have occurred under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to leftist youth organization Anakbayan, instead of heeding the demand of farmers for genuine agrarian reform, the administration is resorting to vilifying the protest actions launched by supporters under Oplan Kapayapaan.

Duterte, with all his rants and ramblings, did not do anything to ameliorate the condition of our farmers - he just goes to insult them by flimsily peppering his speeches with promises of land reform without actually knowing its essence. #JusticeForSagay9 — Anakbayan #KabataanKontraDiktador (@anakbayan_ph) October 21, 2018

In a Facebook post, the College of Science Council in University of the Philippines Diliman demanded the government be accountable for neglecting the agriculture sector and perpetuating violence against struggling farmers.

Philip Jamillam a Former TomasinoWeb Executive Editor, composed a song entitled "Bakit?" for the 9 victims of the incident.

Isang munting kanta alay sa mga magsasakang pinaslang sa Hacienda Nene, Sagay, Negros Occidental. Hinding-hindi tayo titigil sa ating paglaban.#JusticeForSagay9#StopKillingFarmers#StandWithFarmers#EndStateFascismhttps://t.co/sVjumHWuX1 — ipȇ #OctoberRage (@heyitspholop) October 21, 2018

This is the 8th recorded massacre of farmers under the Duterte administration, according to Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, an organization of farmers.

Below are some of the reactions by netizens:

Negros Occidental Governor Alfredo Marañon Jr went to the Sagay City Police Station to check on the case. He also announced a P500,000 reward for information leading to the perpetrators' arrest. – Rappler.com

Josiah Antonio is a Rappler mover.