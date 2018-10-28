On Monday, at least 22 groups of students and young professionals will be in the Rappler newsroom for a two-day ideathon, where they will think, create, and make the first step in building their innovative ventures

Published 7:00 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In this age of creative destruction, is it possible for social responsibility and disruptive innovation to co-exist?

At least 22 groups of young Filipinos believe so. (READ: #HackSociety 2018: Build Tomorrow)

After weeks of crowdsourcing, Rappler, in partnernship with the United Nations Development Programme and MakeSense, shortlisted 22 groups from the hundreds of submissions for #HackSociety 2018. (READ: Rappler Talk: Future-proofing young Filipinos through innovation, social enterprise)

Similar to the idea of "hacks" or clever solutions to everyday problems, #HackSociety aims to crowdsource innovative ideas that address key social issues while harnessing the seemingly endless space of technology.

On Monday and Tuesday, October 29 to 30, these 22 groups will be participating in an ideathon on innovation, where students and young professionals will think, huddle, and craft viable ventures that are not only innovative but also socially responsible.

They will have the opportunity to talk with experts and mentors to refine their ideas, and build prototypes to jumpstart their projects.

Below is the program of the two-day ideathon that begins Monday, October 29:

TIME ACTIVITY DAY 1 7:30 - 8:30 am Registration 8:30 - 8:40 am Opening Remarks Andrew Parker Senior adviser and economist, UNDP Philippines 8:40 - 8:50 am Opening: Welcome to #HackSociety 2018 Gemma Bagayaua-Mendoza Head of Research and Strategy, Rappler 8:50 - 9:00 am What is Youth Co:Lab Rosana Ombao UNDP Philippines 9:00 am - 9:30 am Program overview Léa Klein Makesense 9:30 am - 10:00 am Story of Rappler: A start-up’s journey Glenda Gloria Managing Editor, Rappler 10:00 am - 11:30 am Workshop: Understanding the problems of your beneficiaries 11:30 am - 12:00 pm Workshop: Passion vs solution 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Why social entrepreneurship & innovation is critical to reaching the last mile Ke Lin Youth Co:Lab Regional UNDP Bangkok Regional Hub 1:30 - 2:45 pm Workshop: Hack of the existing solution 2.45 - 3.00 pm Story of Aquaponics: How an idea can evolve Robi del Rosario Uproot Aquaponics 3:00 - 4:15 pm Workshop: V2 of the solution 4:15 - 5:45 pm Mentors & experts speed meetings 5:45 - 7:15 pm Workshop: Business model design 7:15 to 7:30 pm Closing & announcements for the second day DAY 2 9:00 am - 9:10 am Start of the day 9:10 am - 9:40 am Workshop: Actions plan: Build your proof of concept 9:40 am - 10:30 am Exercise: Activity-based budgeting 10:30 am - 11:00 am How to win investors Kathleen Mateo-Castillo VP Finance, Citi Philippines 11:00 am - 12:00 pm How to tell your story Rappler | Makesense | UNDP 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm Lunch 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm Pitch mentoring session 3:00 pm - 3:15 pm Why we support #HackSociety Lisa Coory Director of Public Affairs, Citi Philippines 3:15 pm - 6:15 pm The Pitch: One member of each team will pitch the project (This session will be livestreamed) 6:15 pm - 6:30 pm Announcement of the laureates and closing 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm Cocktails

