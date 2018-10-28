#HackSociety 2018: What to expect
MANILA, Philippines – In this age of creative destruction, is it possible for social responsibility and disruptive innovation to co-exist?
At least 22 groups of young Filipinos believe so. (READ: #HackSociety 2018: Build Tomorrow)
After weeks of crowdsourcing, Rappler, in partnernship with the United Nations Development Programme and MakeSense, shortlisted 22 groups from the hundreds of submissions for #HackSociety 2018. (READ: Rappler Talk: Future-proofing young Filipinos through innovation, social enterprise)
Similar to the idea of "hacks" or clever solutions to everyday problems, #HackSociety aims to crowdsource innovative ideas that address key social issues while harnessing the seemingly endless space of technology.
On Monday and Tuesday, October 29 to 30, these 22 groups will be participating in an ideathon on innovation, where students and young professionals will think, huddle, and craft viable ventures that are not only innovative but also socially responsible.
They will have the opportunity to talk with experts and mentors to refine their ideas, and build prototypes to jumpstart their projects.
Below is the program of the two-day ideathon that begins Monday, October 29:
|
TIME
|
ACTIVITY
|DAY 1
|
7:30 - 8:30 am
|
Registration
|
8:30 - 8:40 am
|
Opening Remarks
Andrew Parker
Senior adviser and economist, UNDP Philippines
|
8:40 - 8:50 am
|
Opening: Welcome to #HackSociety 2018
Gemma Bagayaua-Mendoza
Head of Research and Strategy, Rappler
|
8:50 - 9:00 am
|
What is Youth Co:Lab
Rosana Ombao
UNDP Philippines
|
9:00 am - 9:30 am
|
Program overview
Léa Klein
Makesense
|
9:30 am - 10:00 am
|
Story of Rappler: A start-up’s journey
Glenda Gloria
Managing Editor, Rappler
|
10:00 am - 11:30 am
|
Workshop: Understanding the problems of your beneficiaries
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|
Workshop: Passion vs solution
|1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
|
Why social entrepreneurship & innovation is critical to reaching the last mile
Ke Lin
Youth Co:Lab Regional
UNDP Bangkok Regional Hub
|1:30 - 2:45 pm
|
Workshop: Hack of the existing solution
|2.45 - 3.00 pm
|
Story of Aquaponics: How an idea can evolve
Robi del Rosario
Uproot Aquaponics
|3:00 - 4:15 pm
|Workshop: V2 of the solution
|4:15 - 5:45 pm
|Mentors & experts speed meetings
|5:45 - 7:15 pm
|Workshop: Business model design
|7:15 to 7:30 pm
|Closing & announcements for the second day
|DAY 2
|9:00 am - 9:10 am
|Start of the day
|9:10 am - 9:40 am
|Workshop: Actions plan: Build your proof of concept
|9:40 am - 10:30 am
|Exercise: Activity-based budgeting
|10:30 am - 11:00 am
|
How to win investors
Kathleen Mateo-Castillo
VP Finance, Citi Philippines
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|
How to tell your story
Rappler | Makesense | UNDP
|12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
|Lunch
|1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
|Pitch mentoring session
|3:00 pm - 3:15 pm
|
Why we support #HackSociety
Lisa Coory
Director of Public Affairs, Citi Philippines
|3:15 pm - 6:15 pm
|
The Pitch: One member of each team will pitch the project
(This session will be livestreamed)
|6:15 pm - 6:30 pm
|Announcement of the laureates and closing
|6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Cocktails
