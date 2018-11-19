The 1987 Constitution says ‘all educational institutions shall include the study of the Constitution as part of the curricula’

Published 8:16 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino, Panitikan, and the Constitution may no longer be required as part of the General Education Curriculum in college, and netizens are not happy about it.

When the news broke, students, academicians, and culture advocates took to social media to express their outrage about the policy of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), pointing out that this may lead to the erosion of Philippine culture and sense of identity. (READ:Supreme Court lifts TRO: Filipino not required subject in college)

What brought particular ire was the thought of the Constitution subject being made optional as well.

According to netizens, if the order is implemented, it would make Filipinos ignorant of the fundamental law and make them easily fooled by those in power.

This was echoed by Peter Esguiran Eglarinda, who said that if the order pushes through, Filipinos would not know how to protect their rights.

In the 1987 Philippine Constitution, Article XIV, Section 3 (1) says that "all educational institutions shall include the study of the Constitution as part of the curricula."

Here’s what other netizens had to say about the issue:

Though the CHED has assured the public that it will hold the implementation of its own order while waiting for the Court’s final decision, people are still disappointed and doubtful of what will happen next if the SC will rule in favor of the commission.

If the decision of the SC becomes final and executory, how do you think this would affect the youth? Share your thoughts with us! – Rappler.com